Bo Horvat hilariously offers to pay back Canucks bettor after embarrassing shootout attempt

The Vancouver Canucks saw a 3-0 first-period lead slip from their grasp and wound up in a penalty shootout against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. During the shootout, Canucks captain Bo Horvat made an embarrassing gaffe, failing to even register a shot after losing control of the puck while approaching Juuse Saros in the net.

Juuse Saros with an unbelievable save on Bo Horvat in the shootout to clinch the win for Nashville. Holy cow, I cannot believe this save. pic.twitter.com/6Fqv5MgM7G — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) November 6, 2022

The disastrous shootout attempt from Horvat saw the Predators escape with the comeback win. After the disappointing loss, one Canucks bettor left Horvat a comment on Instagram, explaining that his failed shootout attempt and the Canucks’ blown lead cost him $91.50. In a surprising move, Horvat hilariously responded and asked for the fan’s info, seemingly to pay him back for the gambling loss.

Bo Horvat is a man of the people pic.twitter.com/LBLnM4JpmG — Hockey Players With Animals (And Other Chaos) (@animalsofhockey) November 6, 2022

It’s not entirely clear if Horvat did end up sending this disgruntled bettor his money, but either way, it’s a pretty hilarious interaction between the captain and the fan. Horvat would be the first to, admit that his shootout mistake was unacceptable and it seems he wanted to help out the fan who had lost their bet due to the Canucks’ collapse against the Predators.

It was truly an awful attempt from Horvat, and the fact that the Canucks were in a shootout to begin with was a major letdown after jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. After Bo Horvat tried to get a bit too fancy during the Canucks’ last chance in the shootout, Saros was able to corral the puck and secure the win for the Predators in stunning fashion.

Saturday’s result was Vancouver’s third overtime loss of the season as the Canucks fell to 3-6-3 on the year, in what has been a disastrous start.