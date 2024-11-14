Former Vancouver Canucks forward Ryan Kesler had his request of a trade from the only club he'd played for granted in 2014, as he was sent to the rival Anaheim Ducks in a blockbuster move that brought Nick Bonino, Luca Sbisa, and a pair of draft picks in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft back to Vancouver.

But now that his playing days are long over, Kesler is admitting to having a change of heart about his trade request from the Canucks. While making an appearance on the Donnie and Dhali podcast, Kesler said that he now regrets leaving Vancouver, via X.

He also stated his desire to have the chance to sign a one-day contract with the club so that he could say that he officially retired as a member of the Canucks, as his former teammates Alex Edler and Kevin Bieksa did despite their own respective departures from the team.

Kesler's playing days ended in 2019 while with the Ducks; he was never able to suit up again after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery during that offseason.

Ryan Kesler was a Canucks hero before his departure

A native of metro Detroit, Kesler was taken with the 23rd overall selection in the 2003 NHL Draft by the Canucks, with whom he would play the first several years of his career.

His two best years came in the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons, when he recorded 75 and 73 points, respectively. He also played a key role in helping the Canucks advance to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, a series they eventually lost in seven games to the Boston Bruins.

Canucks fans still remember the image of a devastated Kesler on the verge of tears while the Bruins celebrated on Vancouver's home ice.

After his move to Anaheim, Kesler helped them advance to the Western Conference Final twice in three years, both losses.

He finished his career having scored 258 goals and 315 assists.