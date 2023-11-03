The Sharks will be looking to be their first win of the season when they took on the soaring Canucks on Thursday night.

A late-night Thursday tilt on the west coast will surely be action-packed as the Vancouver Canucks face-off with San Jose Sharks. It is time to check out our NHL odds series where our Canucks-Sharks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Heading into Thursday, the Canucks sport an impressive 6-2-1 record and have been one of the league's more surprising teams to begin the year. After beating the Nashville Predators by a score of 5-2, the sky is truly the limit for this squad moving forward.

There's the good, the bad, the ugly, and then the Sharks. Nine games have gone, and none have resulted in a win for the Sharks. While it has been one if the worst starts in NHL history in recent memory, San Jose will try to remain positive and hope that their hone crowd will rejuvenate them with the proper amount of energy to finally reach the win column.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Sharks Odds

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+112)

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How to Watch Canucks vs. Sharks

Time: 10:40 ET/7:40 PT

TV: ESPN+

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

On paper, the Canucks are considered to be heavy favorites against the Sharks even with being the road team, but as many of you fans have learned with following the great game of hockey over the years, it's truly anyone's game night in and night out.

To avoid being the first team that San Jose beats all season long while also finding a way to cover the spread, Vancouver will need to rely on a high-flying scoring offense that has found the back of the net with ease this season. In fact, the Canucks are operating their offense at a remarkable pace and averaging a tremendous 4.00 scores per game. If this type of play continues for Vancouver as the regular season marches on, then the Canucks will end up being a serious problem out west.

Of course, the most dangerous name on this roster has to be center Elias Pettersson who is establishing himself as one of the top players that the NHL has to offer. If all else fails, Pettersson will be there to save the day with his playmaking style of play. As it stands, the Canucks captain has amassed the second-most points in the league (16) and is fresh off of recording a hat trick. Clearly, this is someone who can inflict a serious amount of damage in the blink of an eye and could be the thorn in San Jose's side when it is all said and done.

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Okay, things have been about as disastrous as it could be to begin the season. Yes, it appears that there aren't even any silver linings with this squad, but they have to eventually put one in the win column, right?

If things are going to work in favor of San Jose for the first time in a long time, then they will need to experience an influx of scoring. Sounds easy, but the Sharks were only able to account for a total of three goals during their recent five-game road trip. Simply, this needs to change in hurry if San Jose wants any chance in this one.

With such a small margin of error, the pressure to keep the puck out of the net will be that much higher of a higher priority. Indeed, all of the pressure will fall on the shoulders of goalie Mackenzie Blackwood who does happen to be coming off a stellar performance resulting in saving 39 of 41 shots against the Capitals.

At any time, goaltenders within the National Hockey League often serve as ultimate equalizers, and there's no doubt that San Jose will be as desperate ever for a shutout-type outing from Mr. Blackwood.

Final Canucks-Sharks Prediction & Pick

Simply put, until the Sharks prove us otherwise, they should not be trusted. With the only team in the league without a win under their belts as well as only averaging one goal per game thus far, this is a game that Vancouver should have no issue with.

Final Canucks-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Canucks -1.5 (+112)