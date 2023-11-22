Two of the top teams in the Western Conference face off as we continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Avalanche prediction and pick.

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference face off as the Vancouver Canucks face the Colorado Avalanche. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Avalanche prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Canucks enter the game sitting at 13-5-1 on the year. Last time out, they faced the San Jose Sharks. In that game, both teams were held scoreless in the first period, but in the second, the Canucks would score twice, including a short-handed goal by Sam Lafferty. Then, in the third period, the Sharks would strike on the power play to make it a one-goal game. The Canucks would answer though, and would win the game 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche are 11-6-0 on the year. They have won three of the last four games, but are coming off a loss. Last time out they faced the Nashville Predators. The Avalanche opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal, but it would be tied going into the second period. The Predators scored first in the second period, but the Avalanche would score two and lead 3-2 going into the third. In the third period, the Avalanche had the lead with 38 seconds left. The Predators would then score twice in 16 seconds to take the win 4-3.

Why The Cancucks Will Win

The Canucks top scorer comes from the blue line. That is Quinn Hughes this year, who comes in with eight goals and 22 assists. The 22 assists leads the team as does his 30 points. He has been great on the power play as well, with 13 assists on the man-advantage. Second on the team in points is also second on the team in goals this year. That is J.T. Miller. He comes into the game with 12 goals and 17 assists on the year, good for 29 points.

The team leader in goals this year is Brock Boeser. He comes in with 13 goals this year and nine assists for his 22 points. Boeser has been great on the power play. He has four goals and nine assists on the year on the power play. Meanwhile, Elias Pettersson continues to move this offensive unit. He has eight goals and 20 assists on the year while being great on the power play as well.

On the power play, the Canucks are great. They are third in the NHL in power-play conversion, converting 31 percent of their opportunities while scoring 22 power-play goals. The Canucks have not been as good on the penalty kill, sitting 22nd in the league. They killed off 76.7 percent of their penalties this year.

It will most likely be Thatcher Demko in the goal today. He is 9-4-0 on the year with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. Both of those marks are top ten in the NHL. Last time out he was great, with 27 saves on 28 shots in the game. This month he has been amazing. He has a .924 save percentage this month, with a shut out, and five wins.

Why The Avalanche Will Win

The Avalanche's top points man is not a forward this year. That man is Cale Makar. He comes into the game with four goals and 23 assists to lead the team with 27 points. He has been great on the power play this year as well, with a goal and nine assists. The top line is also highly productive for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen comes in leading the team in goals this year. He has 11 goals on the season with 12 assists to give him 23 points on the year. Meanwhile, Nathan MacKinnon continues to be great. He has six goals and 16 assists on the year to give him 20 points. Rounding out the top line is Valeri Nichushkin who comes in with seven goals and eight assists on the year.

There is production outside the top line as well. Valeri Nichushkin comes in with seven goals this year and eight assists for 15 points. Ross Colton comes into the game with six goals, which tied him for third on the team. He also has two assists on the year. Ryan Johansen also has six goals on the year with one assist. Further, Tomas Tatar has been great at setting up plays this year. He comes in with seven assists on the year.

The Avalanche sit third in the NHL in goals scored this year, with 3.76 goals per game on the year. They have not been as strong on the power play as they would like. They are 19th in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 19.4 percent conversion rate and 13 power-play goals. On the penalty kill they have been solid. The Avalanche are fifth in the NHL with an 86.8 percent kill rate.

It is expected to be Alexander Georgiev in the net today for the Avalanche. He leads the NHL in wins this year with a 10-5-0 record on the year. Still, he has a 3.08 goals against average and a .888 save percentage. Last time out he let in four goals on 30 shots. It was his third straight game, and tenth in the last 11 games he has been below .900 in save percentage.

Final Canucks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

Both offensive units have been outstanding this year. They are two of the top three-scoring teams in the NHL this year. The Canucks have been the better team on the power play by a lot this year though. Further, the Canucks have the better goaltender in this one, and overall the better defensive unit. They will not fully slow down the Avalanche in this one though. Expect there to be plenty of goals, making the best play in this game the over 6.5 goals. Taking the flat line of over seven or even 7.5 could be a solid play as well. Still, with both the better offensive unit and the better defensive units, take the Canucks to win as the underdog in this one.

Final Canucks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (+146) and Over 6.5 (-120)