The Washington Capitals look to rebound from a loss as they face the Vancouver Canucks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Canucks come into the game sitting at 18-12-9 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Pacific Division. While they are in the playoff position, locker room issues for the Canucks have them exploring trades. They have struggled as of late as well, winning just two of their last nine games. Last time out, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. The Canucks had a 3-2 lead going into the third period, but Kirby Dach would tie the game for the Canadiens before Lane Hutson gave them the lead. The Canucks would tie the game, but then fall in overtime, losing 5-4.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are 26-10-4 in the year, which places them at the top of the Metropolitan Division. Still, they have been trading wins and losses over their last eight games, and last time out faced the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres took an early lead on an Alec Tuch goal, but Tom Wilson would tie the game. In the second period, Alex Tuch scored again, but Tom Wilson tied the game again. Still, the Capitals would be down going into the third period, where Aliaksei Protas tied the game. This would lead to a shootout, where the Sabres won the game.

Here are the Canucks-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Capitals Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +140

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Canucks vs Capitals

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Quinn Hughes leads the way for the Canucks, leading the team in assists and points this year coming from the blue line. He has scored eight goals and 36 assists this year. He has 16 assists on the power play with one goal as well. Meanwhile, the top line is home to JT Miller. Miller is second on the team in points, with eight goals and 21 assists on the year. Miller is joined by Brock Boeser, who has scored 14 times and added 12 assists on the year. Boeser also has five power play goals.

Meanwhile, Jake DeBrusk leads the team in goals, playing from the second line. He has 17 goals and 12 assists this year while having seven goals and three assists on the power play. Debrusk is joined on the lime by Conor Garland. Garland is third on the team in points, with 10 goals and 19 assists this year.

Thatcher Demko is expected to be in goal for the Canucks in this one. He is 2-1-3 on the year, with a 3.34 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. He has struggled some returning from injury, but started the last game solid, stopping 11 of 12 shots before being pulled again. There is the possibility he will not be able to go in this game, which would hurt the Canucks chances for a win.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

Dylan Strome leads the top line for the Capitals while leading the team in points and assists. Strome comes into the game with 12 goals and 33 assists on the year. Fifteen of those assists are on the power play, plus three of the goals. He is joined on the top line by Alex Ovechkin, who continues to score well. Ovechkin comes into the game with 19 goals and 11 assists this year, with five goals and three assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Aliaksei Protas is second on the team in points this year and currently playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 17 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Tom Wilson. Wilson is third on the team in points with 18 goals and 14 assists this year.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in goal for the Capitals in this one. He is 16-2-2 on the year with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. His wins, goals-against average, and save percentage are all top ten in the NHL. Last time out was his worst start in his last four, giving up four goals on 33 shots, but still taking the win.

Final Canucks-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is the defense of the Canucks. They are 24th in the NHL in goals against per game, while sitting 15th on the penalty kill. They do score 3.05 goals per game but have scored just 12 goals in the last five games. Meanwhile, the Capitals scored 3.70 goals per game, are ninth in the NHL on the power play, and fifth on the penalty kill. Further, Logan Thompson has won four straight starts, and been great in the process. Take the Capitals to get a win in this one.

Final Canucks-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (-170)