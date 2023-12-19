It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Nashville Predators, the NHL's best team over the last month, host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Canucks have won both matchups with the Predators this season and look to sweep the season series. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Canucks are on a six-game point streak, going 5-0-1 over that span. Thatcher Demko was an enormous reason for both victories over the Predators this season, stopping 43 of 47 shots in a 5-2 and 3-2 win. However, it looks the Canucks will give the net to Casey DeSmith tonight, which is an interesting move considering the Predators run lately. Vancouver may feel that their offense is good enough to do the trick, as they scored four goals in four of the six games on their recent run. Despite the success, they still have some things to work on. “Getting three points out of these two games of a back-to-back … we're happy about getting the points, but we have to clean up our game,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said.

The Predators are 13-3-0 since November 18th, leading the league in wins and points. They have won four straight, including two overtime wins over the Hurricanes and Flyers. Juuse Saros will be the likely starter in this matchup, and he has been the team's cog, boasting a 1.48 goals-against average and .954 save percentage in six December starts. The Predators have been especially good at home, winning eight out of their last ten games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Predators Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-225) ML (+104)

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+184) ML (-125)

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How to Watch Canucks vs. Predators

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Bally Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Canucks may not have the services of Thatcher Demko tonight, but Casey DeSmith has also been having a good December. He has stopped 56 of 57 shots in December, going 1-0-1. Demko has won four straight starts, but DeSmith may be a better option for individual performance. Demko allowed at least three goals in five of his last seven outings. If he started and allowed three or more tonight, that could have been more than enough for Saros to steal the win. Canucks fans hope that if DeSmith can replicate his success against Minnesota in the last two games and hold the Predators to one or fewer goals, the Canucks will have no worries. If this game turns into an offensive battle, DeSmith may not be the guy to trust against Saros.

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Predators' hot streak cannot be ignored, as they have been 13-3-0 since November 18th. They have won three in a row and eight of the last ten at home. Their confidence is through the roof as they sit in a wildcard spot in the Western Conference. The record was so bad before the run that they still aren't in the clear for a playoff spot, so the Preds will have to continue to get comfortable in the playoff picture come April.

“We're feeling good about ourselves. We're a confident group and just having so much fun. So, it's going good right now, and our game keeps building.” said Nashville forward Colton Sissons.

The Predators usually struggle against the Canucks, but they have reasons to be confident for Tuesday's matchup. Sissons has a goal in three straight games against Vancouver. Filip Forsberg is leading the team in goals and assists but has only three points in his last seven games against the Canucks. However, he has caught fire with four goals and five assists in his past eight games. The Preds won't be known for being an offensive team, but with Juuse Saros allowing just five goals in his last four games, they don't need a pile of offense to get the job done.

Final Canucks-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Canucks decision to start Casey DeSmith in Tuesday's game gives the Predators a decisive advantage. Demko was the winning goalie in both games so far this season, and the Canucks needed him to duel it out with Juuse Saros. However, a matchup of two of the best goalies in the league isn't in the cards, as the Canucks decided to give Demko the night off. DeSmith's December performance isn't anything to write off, but Saros has a much bigger sample size. Saros is 6-0-0 in December with a 1.48 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage.

Final Canucks-Predators Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (-125)