The Utah Hockey Club looks to continue their hot streak as they host the Vancouver Canucks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Utah Hockey Club prediction and pick.

The Canucks come into the game at 16-9-5 on the year, good for fourth in the Pacific Division. They have won just two of their last five, and have struggled as of late, including their loss to Boston. Still, they got a win last time out. Kiefer Sherwood scored in the first period to give the Canucks the lead. He would add a shorthanded goal and an empty net goal on the way to a 3-1 win for the Canucks.

Meanwhile, Utah is 14-11-5 on the year, sitting in fifth in the Central Divison. They come in as winners of four of the last five, and last time out, visited the San Jose Sharks. Dylan Guenther, who has played well all year, scored to start the game. Still, the game would be tied at two going to the third period. The Sharks took the lead, but Michael Carcone scored to tie it up. Then, with 44 seconds left, Clayton Keller scored on the power play to get the win.

Here are the Cancuks-Utah Hockey Club NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Utah Hockey Club Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -105

Utah Hockey Club: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -114

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Cancuks vs Utah Hockey Club

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The leading point scorer for the Canucks this year comes from the blue line. Quinn Hughes leads the way, scoring seven goals and 28 assists on the year. He has 13 assists on the power play with one goal as well. Meanwhile, the top line is home to Conor Garland, who is third on the team in points. Garland has eight goals and 17 assists this year. He is joined by Brock Boeser and JT Miller. Boeser comes in with eight goals and 11 assists this year, while Miller has six goals and 13 assists in just 20 games.

Elias Pettersson leads the way from the second line for the Canucks. He has scored eight goals and 18 assists on the year, good for second on the team in points this year. He has also scored four goals and four assists on the power play. Pettersson is joined by Jake DeBrusk on the second line. DeBrusk has scored 14 goals while adding nine assists. He has six goals and two assists on the power play. Finally, Pius Suter has been solid on the third line, coming in with 11 goals and seven assists.

Thatcher Demko is expected to be in goal for the Canucks in this one. He is 1-1-1 on the year with a .881 save percentage and a 3.32 goals-against average. Still, he was great last year, and was solid in his last start, stopping 30 of 31 shots against the Avalanche.

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah's first line is led by the combination of Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, and Nick Schmaltz. Keller is second on the team in points this year, coming into the game with ten goals and 18 assists. Further, he has four goals and six assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Schmaltz is tied for fourth on the team in points. He has five goals with 19 assists while adding two goals and six assists on the power play. Hayton has five goals and seven assists.

It is the second line that has been very productive as well this year. Dylan Guenther leads the team in goals and points, coming into the game with 13 goals, 16 assists, and a total of 29 points. Further, he has five goals and eight assists on the power play. He is joined by Logan Cooley, who is third on the team in points and tied for the team lead in assists. He comes in with seven goals and 19 assists on the year with two goals and five assists on the power play.

Karel Vejmelka will be in goal for Utah in this one. He is 6-7-2 on the year with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Vejmelka is top ten in the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage this year. He has been solid as of late, allowing two or fewer goals with a save percentage of .905 or better in three of his last five starts.

Final Canucks-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game suggest an evenly matched contest. The Canucks have been the better-scoring team, with 3.20 goals per game. Utah has been better on defense, sitting tenth in the NHL in goals against per game. Still, Utah is playing better and is at home. They get the win.

Final Canucks-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick: Utah Hockey Club ML (-114)