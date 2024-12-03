ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the contenders in the Western Conference face off as the Vancouver Canucks visit the Minnesota Wild. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Wild prediction and pick.

The Canucks come into the game sitting at 13-7-33, which is good for third in the Pacific Division. They have won four of their last five games overall. In their last game, they face the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings took the 1-0 lead in the first period, but Jake DeBrusk scored twice in the first 1:06 of the first period to take the lead. He would end up completing the hat-trick in overtime to win the game 5-4. Meanwhile, the Wild are 16-4-4 on the year, which is tied for first place in the Central Division, and with the highest point percentage in the NHL. They have won three straight and in the last game, took a win over the Predators. In that game, it was tied at two halfway through the second period, but neither team would score again in regulation. The Wild would win just one minute into overtime.

Here are the Canucks-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Wild Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +122

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Canucks vs Wild

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Elias Pettersson leads the way from the top line for the Canucks. He has scored seven goals and 14 assists on the year, tied for second on the team in points this year. He has also scored three goals and three assists on the power play. Pettersson is joined by Jake DeBrusk on the first line. DeBrusk has scored ten goals while adding nine assists. He has four goals and two assists on the power play. Rounding out the top line is Brock Boeser. Boeser has six goals and eight assists this year, with three goals and three assists on the power play.

The leading point scorer for the Canucks this year comes from the blue line. Quinn Hughes leads the way, scoring five goals and 13 assists on the year. He has 11 assists on the power lay as well. Further, Conor Garland has been solid this year. He is tied for second on the team in points while having eight goals and 13 assists on the year. Finally, Pius Suter has been solid this year, having nine goals and five assists on the year.

Kevin Lankinen is expected to be in goal for the Canucks. He is 12-3-2 on the year with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He is third in the NHL in wins, but sitting 20th in goals-against average and save percentage. Last time out, he stopped just 27 of 31 shots but took the win over the Red Wings.

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild's top line is led by Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Mats Zuccarello. Kaprivoz has been great this year. He has already had 15 goals and 23 assists this year. He also has three goals and six assists on the power play. Eriksson Ek has missed some time but had five goals and eight assists this year. He has a goal and four assists on the power play. Finally, Zuccarello has six goals and eight assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi lead the second line. Boldy has 11 goals and 13 assists this year. He has four goals and four assists this year on the power play. Rossi has seven goals and 12 assists this year. He has a goal and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the blue line has been productive as well. Jake Middleton has four goals and eight assists this year, while Brock Faber has three goals and nine assists this year.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for the Wild in this one. He is 11-4-3 on the year with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. Gustavsson is first in the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage this year while sitting fourth in the NHL in wins. He has allowed just two goals in his last two games, saving 64 of 66 shots in his last two games.

Final Canucks-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Wild come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have been great on defense this year, sitting first in the NHL in goals-against per game, allowing just 2.33 goals per game. They are also scoring 3.21 goals per game. The Canucks are scoring just 3.30 goals per game, but have struggled more on defense, sitting 24th in the NHL in goals against per game. With the better goaltender in this one, take the Wild to get the win.

Final Canucks-Wild Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (-146)