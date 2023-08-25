We're back with our predictions and picks for the opening stages of group play at the 2023 FIBA World Cup as we head over to Group F for this matchup from Okinawa, Japan. Cape Verde will take on Georgia as the two teams open up their group's action. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Cape Verde-Georgia prediction and pick.

Cape Verde comes into their first matchup against Georgia having gone 3-1 in their African qualifiers. They're ranked as the third best team in Africa and rank 66 in the FIBA standings. They'll be making their first-ever FIBA World Cup appearance this year, so look for them to show out for their home country.

Georgia just barely squeaked into the FIBA World Cup with a 5-5 qualifiers record, which tied with fourth-place Iceland. Georgia made it in on the point differential tie-breaker and now, come into this matchup as double-digit favorites over debuting Cape Verde.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Cape Verde-Georgia Odds

Cape Verde: +14.5 (-122)

Georgia: -14.5 (-104)

Over: 155.5 (-111)

Under: 155.5 (-115)

How to Watch Cape Verde vs. Georgia

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, DAZN

Time: 4:00 a.m. ET/ 1:00 a.m. PT

Why Cape Verde Will Cover The Spread

Cape Verde went 6-4 during their qualifying stages and were able to keep games against better teams like Angola and Ivory Coast. They didn't have the greatest point differential during those games, but they were more focused on grabbing the points with the win and moving on. Their roster will feature ABA player Shane Da Rosa and 7'3″ center Edy Tavares out of Real Madrid. They will have a ton of size on their side and could be a problem for Georgia on the boards.

Look for Cape Verde to continue shooting the three ball during this group play stage. During qualifiers, they shot 29.6% beyond the arc and kept it solid with 65.6% from the line. They like to space the floor and get their shooters open with screens, so look for Cape Verde to use their speed in trying to work around this stout Georgian defense.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread

Georgia's biggest win came against Span during the second round of qualifiers when they won a close overtime game 82-76. They showed their worth as a team and play with a very scrappy attitude. They struggle against teams with good ball movement like the Italians, so they may see some struggles in containing this unselfish Cape Verde team. They'll be led by Greek coach Ilia Zouros.

Georgia features two players in NBA systems with power forward Alexander Mamukelashvili of the Spurs and center Goga Bitadze of the Magic. From top to bottom, they'll be the much bigger team on the floor and should have an advantage on the boards. Defense has been their hallmark through the qualifying stages so look for them to force Cape Verde into a shooting slump.

Final Cape Verde-Georgia Prediction & Pick

The success for Cape Verde in this game will hinge on whether they can hit their shots from deep. Georgia is a bigger team down low and will do a good job of locking down the paint. Cape Verde has solid perimeter players, but that's about as far as their offense goes. Look for Georgia to take control of this game with their defense and convert it into points on the other end. Let's take them to win as the Total goes under.

Final Cape Verde-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia (-950); UNDER 155.5 (-115)