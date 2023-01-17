The Washington Capitals snatched a win from the jaws of defeat Monday night when they clawed their way to a 4-3 overtime victory on the road against the New York Islanders despite being down 3-0 in the second period. The Capitals partly credit the brutal hit of Alex Ovechkin on Jean-Gabriel Pageau that sparked Washington’s massive come-from-behind victory, but for Islanders head coach Lane Lambert, The Great Eightshould have been penalized for that play, which would have also given New York a chance to score on the power play (h/t NYI Hockey Now’s Stefen Rosner).

“Very surprised. Charging, boarding, whatever it might be. He took steps and we definitely should have been on the power play.”

The Capitals put up a lackluster performance to start the game, allowing the Isles to score two goals in the first period and another to kick things off in the second. But the Caps woke up around the 10-minute mark of the contest, with Alex Ovechkin assisting on a Garnet Hathaway goal that put Washington finally on the board. It was all Capitals since then. The Islanders could also blame their poor puck control the rest of the way, with Washington ending up with 35 shots on goal to 30 by New York.

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals needed a win like that, especially after they just got swept in a two-game home-and-away matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington, which improved to 23-13-6 after the win over the Islanders, will next take on the Minnesota Wild Tuesday night back at home.