Dylan Strome's winning goal was looked at by officials before being confirmed.

The Washington Capitals needed overtime on Wednesday night, but they got the job done. Dylan Strome ripped home a shot on the power play to beat the New York Islanders in front of the home fans. However, there was a moment of uncertainty for Washington. The on-ice officials reviewed the goal before confirming things were all good.

After the game, Strome shared his reaction to the review. Despite his coaches having faith, the Capitals star admitted he got lost in his own mind a bit while the goal was being looked at. “We came back off here and our coaches said it was a good goal,” he began, via The Hockey News reporter Sammi Silber.

“You never know when you take that long, and you're kind of thinking about it a little bit — a lot actually… we'll take it. A goal's a goal,” Strome continued after Wednesday night's win, via Silber.

Why Dylan Strome's goal went to review

The review of Strome's goal actually came from the NHL Situation Room in Toronto. They initiated a review, believing the on-ice officials missed a stoppage in play. More specifically, the Situation Room wanted to know if Washington was offside prior to the goal.

At the end of the day, the goal stood as called on the ice. It gives the Capitals their fourth win in their last six games. Furthermore, they now have a one-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Capitals are on a bit of a roll right now. Strome's goals certainly gives the team added momentum, and they hope to keep things going. Washington takes the ice once again on Thursday. They hit the road to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in their second-to-last game before Christmas.