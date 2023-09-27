The Washington Capitals will be without a key blue liner for the beginning of the 2023-24 NHL season.

Defenceman Joel Edmundson had surgery on his hand injury and will miss the next 4-6 weeks, via Capitals PR:

“Capitals defenseman Joel Edmundson underwent a procedure on Tuesday to stabilize his fractured hand. Based on the nature of the injury, Edmundson is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.”

Edmundson suffered the injury on Sunday during a scrimmage. He just came over to the Capitals in the offseason in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens in return for a pair of 2024 NHL Draft picks.

The veteran spent the last three seasons with the Habs and played 61 games in 2022-23, adding 13 points. He's not exactly an offensive presence but Edmundson is a very solid defender who should be a nice addition for the Capitals.

Edmundson did play a key part in Montreal's improbable run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, supplying six assists in 22 playoff games. He's also played for the St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes in his NHL career.

The 30-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Capitals and will be looking to help them return to the playoffs in 2024. They had a rather disappointing campaign a year ago, finishing with a 35-37-10 record, which landed them in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.

Washington begins their campaign on October 13th against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. If Edmundson is out for the full six weeks, he'd miss about 10-11 games. Not a huge deal. Hopefully, rehab goes well for the Canadian.