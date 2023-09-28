After missing over half of the 2022-23 season due to hip surgery, Washington Capitals star forward Nicklas Backstrom made a massive revelation from training camp on Wednesday.

“I'm 100 percent,” the Stanley Cup champion confirmed to the Associated Press this week. “I've done everything I can this summer. I worked really hard and really excited to be here for training camp. Love this team, love this city, love the fans. There's nothing I'm more excited about than going back and playing hockey.”

It's excellent news for fans of the Capitals, as it is clear that Backstrom didn't play like the star forward he is over the final 43 games of the regular season.

The 35-year-old scored just 21 points in 39 games in 2022-23, the lowest total of his career with the team. But after fully recovering from his hip resurfacing operation, the Swede says he feels “way better” after a normal summer of training and rehab.

“He's had a tough shake the last few years,” star defenseman John Carlson said about his longtime teammate. “It's difficult to come back and find your game right away. So he's been doing that for the last two years and now he got the end of the season and the summer and I'm sure it will be completely different.”

Backstrom will look to help the Capitals return to the postseason after a rare miss last year. The team was unable to overcome long-term injuries to him, Carlson, and a down season from Russian star Evgeny Kuznetsov. But inside the locker room, the belief is that Washington can return to the dance next April.

“I'm very hopeful and optimistic that [Nicklas] going to be a massive part of our group and be able to play at a high level,” new head coach Spencer Carbery explained. “Is he going to be the Nick Backstrom from 10 years ago? Do I have any illusions of that? No. But I also think he can be a very, very effective player on our team — on a winning team.”

“He had a really good offseason,” general manager Brian MacLellan echoed. “It'll be how he progresses here through camp, through exhibition games and into the season. I think it's all positive right now.”

If Nicklas Backstrom can return to form, it will go a long way in ensuring the team doesn't miss the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 2005-07.