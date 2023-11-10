The Capitals have been struggling with the injury bug, but are hoping for reinforcements ahead of a Saturday clash with the Devils.

The Washington Capitals have struggled to stay healthy in 2023-24. The team already lost Nicklas Backstrom indefinitely due to complications from hip surgery, while various other players have been on the shelf in the early going.

That includes forward Anthony Mantha, who took a puck to the ear during the Caps' 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night. Evgeny Kuznetsov's shot was deflected off of Mike Reilly's stick and hit Mantha right in the face.

The 29-year-old will not travel with the team on their current road trip, meaning he'll at least miss contests in Newark against the Devils and Long Island vs. the Islanders. But, he remains day-to-day, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.

“Anthony Mantha (hit in ear with shot last night) won't travel with Caps on trip to NJD and NYI, but team says he is day to day,” he reported. Gulitti also provided updates on Joel Edmundson, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Nic Dowd on Friday.

Edmundson, who hasn't played a game for Washington since being acquired from the Montreal Canadiens over the summer, sported a non-contact jersey during an optional morning skate on Wednesday. The 30-year-old will not accompany the team on their road trip.

TVR remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury after missing his first game of the year against the Cats on Wednesday. The 32-year-old also won't travel, but should return to the lineup next week.

And Nic Dowd, who hasn't played since suffering an upper-body injury in the team's second game of the season against Calgary, was present in a non-contact jersey on Wednesday. There is a possibility he will join the Capitals on the trip.

Sitting at 5-4-2 and holding the fifth spot in the Metropolitan Division, the Washington Capitals will be thrilled when the reinforcements arrive.