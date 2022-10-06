Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie suffered what appears to be an upper-body injury during Wednesday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings. Oshie immediately left the ice in the second period after taking a nasty hit from Red Wings center Joe Veleno. Oshie would later head to the locker room before the Capitals announced that will not be able to return to the game.

Injury update: #Caps TJ Oshie (upper body) will not return to tonight’s game and will be re-evaluated tomorrow. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 6, 2022

TJ Oshie suffered the injury exactly a week before the Capitals kick off their 2022-23 NHL season in a home game against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 12. While not a lot is known at the moment with regards to the extent of TJ Oshie’s injury, it’s possible that it is only a minor one and nothing that Washington will have to worry much about. With the regular season just around the corner plus the nature of the game against the Red Wings, the Capitals don’t really have a major reason to let Oshie back to the ice, especially when considering the fact that he missed a bunch of games last season due to injuries and also went under the knife in the offseason to repair a problem in his core.

TJ Oshie is entering his eighth season with the Capitals. Last season, he appeared in just 44 games and scored 14 goals to go with 14 assists in a down year for the 35-year-old forward.

If Oshie will need to miss games to recover from the injury, the Capitals will have to make some changes on their secondary lines. Prior to the injury, TJ Oshie is expected to be on the third line with Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller.