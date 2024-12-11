ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals look to extend their road winning streak as they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Capitals come into the game at 19-6-2 on the year, which is good for first in the Metropolitan Division. They have won six of seven games and nine straight on the road. In their last game, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens took the early lead, with two goals in the first period. The Capitals would score in the second period, and then Tom Wilson scored twice in the third period, as the Capitals would go on to win 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets come into the game at 12-13-3 on the year. That places them in last place in the Metropolitan Division. they have lost four of their last five games overall. In their last game, they faced the Winnipeg Jets. The Flyers took a 2-0 lead in the first period, and Travis Konecny scored twice in the second period to extend the lead. The Flyers won the game 5-3 over the Blue Jackets.

Here are the Capitals-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Blue Jackets Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -164

Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Capitals vs Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Capitals continue to play well while awaiting the return of Alex Ovechkin. The Capitals leading scorer is currently on the top line. Dylan Strome comes into the game with nine goals and 26 assists on the year. Ten of those assists are on the power play, plus two of the goals. He is joined by Tom Wilson on the top line. Wilson has 11 goals and 11 assists on the season. He also has four goals and two assists on the power play. Aliaksei Protas rounds out the line with nine goals and 15 assists on the year.

Connor McMichael has been great, coming in on the second line. He has 15 goals and 10 assists on the year. Further, He is joined by Pierre-Luc Dubois. Dubois comes into the game with four goals and 15 assists on the year. Finally, John Carlson continues to produce from the blue line. Carlson comes into the game with three goals and 17 assists on the year. He also has a goal and six assists on the power play.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in goal for this one, and he has been playing well. Overall, he is 11-1-2 this year with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. All three marks are top 15 in the NHL. Further, he has won three of his last four starts, and given up two or fewer goals in four of his last five games.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line is led by Sean Monahan this year for the Blue Jackets. He is third on the team in points this year, having nine goals and 15 assists on the year. He has scored three times on the power play as well. Kent Johnson joins him on the top line. Johnson has nine goals and seven assists this year. The leading point scorer this year comes from the blue line. Zach Werenski comes into the game with nine goals and 20 assists on the year, to lead the team with 29 points. He also has three goals and seven assists on the power play

The second line features Kirill Marchenko, who leads the team in goals while sitting second on the team in points. Marchenko has ten goals and 17 assists on the year, good for 27 points. On the third line, Cole Sillinger has been solid. He has four goals and 14 assists on the year. Finally, Yego Chinakhov comes in with seven goals and seven assists on the year.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets. He is 9-8-2 on the year with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. It has been an up-and-down last few starts. Last time out, he gave up five goals on 24 shots, but he has been over .900 in save percentage in three of the four starts prior to that.

Final Capitals-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come into this NHL game as favorites to win again. They have been one of the best scoring teams in the NHL scoring 4.04 goals per game, while sitting sitting seventh in the NHL in goals-against per game. The Blue Jackets score well too, scoring 3.39 goals per game, but the defense has been a liability, sitting 31st in the NHL with 3.61 goals scored against them per game. Take the Capitals in this one.

Final Capitals-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Capitals -1.5 (+146)