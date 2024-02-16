It is an Eastern Conference clash as we continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Canadiens prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is an Eastern Conference clash as the Washington Capitals visit the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Canadiens prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Capitals come into the game sitting at 23-21-8 on the year, seventh in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have lost eight of their last nine games overall. Last time out they faced the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche scored twice in the first five minutes of the game, but the Capitals would tie it up by the ten-minute mark of the first period. In the second period, the Avalanche scored twice, making it 4-2. In the third period, Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play to make it a one-goal game. The Avalanche would score two more times though, as they would win 6-3 over the Capitals.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are 22-24-8 on the year and have won just once in their last four games. Last time out, they faced the New York Rangers. Jake Evans scored the first goal of the game to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead after the first period. From there, the Rangers took over. They would score four times in the second period, with two from Chris Kreider to take a 4-1 lead. The Canadiens would get one back before the end of the period, but in the early part of the third, the Rangers made it a three-goal game again. Cole Caufield would score twice in the third period, but Kreider would finish his hat trick as the Rangers won 7-4.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Canadiens Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -118

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How to Watch Capitals vs. Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Capitals come into the game sitting sitting 30th in nthe NHL in goals per game this year, with just 2.38 goals per game on the season. They are led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin comes into othe game third on the team in goals and second in assists, but leading the team in points this year. He has 14 goals and 23 assists htis year for 37 points. Six of the goals and none fo the assists have been on the power pplay. Meanwhhile, Dylan Strom leads the team in goals htis year. He comes into the game with 20 goals this year and 15 assists, good for 35 total points, second on nthe team. He also has five goals and four assits on the power lay this year.

John Carlson leads the team in assists this year, playing from the blue line. He comes into othe game with three goals and 27 assits, good for a third-ranked 30 points. He has a goal and ten assits on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers, and sitting second on the team in goals, is Anthony Mantha. Mantha comes into the game with 16 goals and ten assits overall. He has struggled on the power play though, with just one goal and four assists.

The Capitals sit 25th in the NHL this year on the power pkay, with a 15.2 percent conversion rate on the man advantage. Further, they are 16th in the NHL on the penalty kill, with an 80.0 percent sucess rate.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for this Captials. He is 10-8-4 on the ear with 2.65 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. Lindgren has struggled some this month so far. He has a .887 save percentage and a 3.20 goals agaisnt averahge. He allowed three goals on nine shots to the Canadiens before leaving the game, and also four goals on 35 shots to the Avalanche. Still, he stopped atll 18 shots he faced against the Bruins last Saturday.

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Canadiens are 27th in the NHL in goals per game, sitting with just 2.78 goals per game this year. They are led by Nick Suzuki. He is tied for the team lead in goals, while sitting as the leader in assists, and points this year. He has 19 goals and 33 assits, good for 52 total points. Further, Suzuki has eight goals nad 18 assists on the power play this year. Sitting tied for the team lead in goals is Cole Caufield. Caufield has 19 goals and 26 assists, good for 45 total points this year. That places him second on the team in points. He has also been solid on the power plauy, with eight goals and ten assists on the power play this year.

The Canadiens also get he;p on the offensive end of the ice from the blue line. Mike Matheson is third on the team in points and tied for the lead in assits. He has seven goals and 33 assists this year, good for 40 points. He also has five goals nad 16 assists on the power ply. Rounding out the top scorers is Juraj Slafkovsky. He has 12 goals this year and 17 asssits, good for 29 total points.

The Canadiens are 18th in the NHL this year on the power play, with a 19.9 percent success rate. Further, they are 29th in the NHL on the penalty kill, with a 74.3 percent success rate in those situations.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal for the Canadiens in this game. He is 12-9-4 on the year with a 3.21 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. Still, he is coming off a terrible start. Last time out he allowed seven goals on 31 shots, good for a .774 save percetnage. Still, he just faced the Capitals, and stopped 37 of 39 shots in the game, taking the win.

Final Capitals-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Neither team is playing very well coming into this one. The Capitals have been far worse htough. In the last nine games, thye have socred more than three goals just one time. Meanwhile, they have allowed three or more goals in eight of the nine. The only game in which they did not allow three goals was a 3-0 win over the Bruins. Further, they have allowed five or more goals in five of the last nine games. The Canadiens have been hit and miss. In the last three games, tey have given up 14 goals, but they also shut out the Anaheim Ducks in those three games. Either team could easily win this game, but with how bad the two defensive units are playing, the best play in this game is on the over.

Final Capitals-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-140)