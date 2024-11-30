ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals will battle for second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals are one point behind the Devils with a 16-6-1 record. The Devils have a 16-8-2 record. New Jersey won the first matchup between these two teams last week, winning 3-2 in Washington. The Carolina Hurricanes are making a good case to be the first seed for the division, so it wouldn't be surprising to see these teams in a first-round playoff series this spring. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Devils prediction and pick.

Here are the Capitals-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Devils Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +145

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 6 (-120)

Under: 6 (+100)

How To Watch Capitals vs. Devils

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: MNMT, MSG

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals show no signs of slowing down, even though everyone is waiting for them to return to Earth. The Capitals have won seven of their last ten games, with one of the losses coming against in overtime to give them 15 of 20 possible points. The teams Washington is beating are just as impressive as their record, as they've defeated the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, and Tampa Bay Lightning over that span. It'd be easy to disregard the Capitals if they had an easy schedule, but they've proven they can compete with the best teams in the league. Beating the Devils in a rematch from last Sunday's game will be another notch in their belt.

The Capitals' offense has been rolling despite Alex Ovechkin's leg injury. Washington averages 4.13 goals per game and has 14 over its last three games against stingy defenses in the Panthers, Lightning, and New York Islanders. The strategy is simple for the Capitals and any other team. Washington has seven games over its last ten, where it scored 4+ goals and has won all of them. The Capitals have 38 goals over the seven victories.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils have also been on a hot streak, which includes some impressive victories over the Panthers (two times), Carolina Hurricanes, and Capitals. They also have wins over the New York Islanders, Nashville Predators, and Detroit Red Wings. Their back-to-back wins over the defending Stanley Cup Champion Panthers may have been the most impressive of their victories, showing they were a championship contender. Goaltending has been the issue for the Devils over the past few seasons, but Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen have been a revelation for the team.

Markstrom is leading the way as the starter, but Allen has been an acceptable backup in limited action. Markstrom has an 11-6-1 record, with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Allen has a 5-2-1 record, with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. It also helps that the Devils are averaging 3.42 goals per game, which would be a winning formula regardless of how the goaltenders performed.

Final Capitals-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Devils solved the Capitals last week when they allowed just two goals and won 3-2. Jake Allen was the starter for that game and may get the start again for this one due to his success. We could see more scoring in this game, and offering us a line of six with these two high-powered offenses is too good to ignore.

Final Capitals-Devils Prediction & Pick: Over 6 (-120)