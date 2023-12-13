The Capitals look to continue their win streak as we continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Flyers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Washington Capitals look to continue their win streak as they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Flyers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Capitals come in at 14-8-3 on the year, sitting fourth in the Metropolitan Divison. They have won two straight, first beating the Rangers, and then last time out facing the Blackhawks. Visiting the Blackhawks, it was a scoreless first period, Chicago got on the board first in the second period with a goal from Philipp Kurashev. Still, in just over seven minutes, Anthony Mantha, Dylan Strome, and Nic Dowd all scored to make it a 3-1 game. In the third, Dowd scored his second goal in the game, and while the Blackhawks did get one back, the Capitals would win 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Flyers come into the game at 15-10-3 on the year, two points ahead of Washington in the division. Last time out, they visited the Nashville Predators. The Predators struck first in the game, scoring in the first period to lead 1-0. They would add to the lead in the second, but with 25 seconds left in the period, Sean Couturier scored to make it a one-goal game. In the third, Travis Sanheim scored to tie it up, and the game would go to overtime. There, just 18 seconds into the overtime period, Filip Forsberg scored and the Predators came away with a 3-2 victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Flyers Odds

Washington Capitals: +110

Philadelphia Flyers: -132

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How to Watch Capitals vs. Flyers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Capitals Will Win

The Capitals are not the best scoring team in the NHL, sitting 30th in the league in goals this year, with just 2.48 per game on the season. The leading goal scorer this year is Dylan Strome. He enters the game with 11 goals on the year, with three assists, good for 14 points. He has three of those goals on the power play, which also leads the team. Right behind him, in terms of goals, is Tom Wilson. Wilson is tied for second on the team in total points, having nine goals with six assists for a total of 15 points on the year. He is also second on the team with two power-play goals while adding in a power-play assist.

The leading point scorer this year is Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin comes in with just five goals this year, but he has 11 assists, giving him a team-leading 16 points on the year. Still, he has struggled on the power play this year. Ovechkin has just one goal on the powerplay this year with four assists. Meanwhile, John Carlson is the leader in assists this year. The blue liner comes into the game with a goal and 14 assists on the season, good for 15 points, which is tied for second. Four of his assists this year have come on the power play. Further, TJ Oshie has returned to the lineup for the Capitals. He does not have a point yet in his two games but has a plus-one rating in both of them.

The Capitals power play has been a major issue for them this year. They are last in the NHL in power play conversion, sitting at just 8.2 percent on the year. Further, they have just six power-play goals this year. Meanwhile, the Capitals sit 17th in the NHL on the penalty kill, with a 79.7 percent success rate on the season.

The Capitals are expected to send Darcy Keumper to tend the twine in this one. He is 6-6-2 on the year with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. He has been hit or miss in his three starts in December so far. In the first one, he saved 32 of 35 shots but took the loss. In the next one, he allowed three goals on five shots in just 13:49 of play. Last time out, he stopped 32 of 34 shots to take the win.

Why The Flyers Will Win

While the Capitals struggle to score, the Flyers are not much better. They sit 22nd in the NHL in goals per game this year with just 2.96 per outing. They have been led by their leading goal scorer Travis Konecny. He comes into the game with 16 goals and eight assists on the year, to give him 24 points. That mark also leads the team. Further, he has two power plays goals and an assist, plus he has scored three times this year while shorthanded. Two men sit tied for second on the team in points this year. Sean Couturier comes in with seven goals and 14 assists, good for 21 points. He has a goal and three assists on the power lay as well.

Meanwhile, blue-line Travis Sanheim sits tied with him, having four goals and 17 assists on the year. The 17 assists are the most on the team. He also has four assists on the power play this year, which is the most on the team as well. Second on the team in goals, and fourth on the team in points this year is Joel Farabee. He has ten goals on the year with eight assists, giving him 18 points. Further, Owen Tipperr comes in with nine goals and eight assists on the year as well.

The Flyers power play has also struggled this year. They are 27th in the NHL with an 11.5 percent conversion rate and just ten power-play goals. Still, they have been one of the best when on the penalty kill this year. They are fifth in the league with an 86.7 percent success rate on the season.

Carter Hart is the projected goaltender in this one. He is 9-6-1 on the year with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Both of those marks are top ten in the league. HE comes in off of three solid starts in a row. In his last three starts, he has given up just four goals, while he has faced 96 shots. That is good for a .958 save percentage.

Final Capitals-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The goaltending battle in this one is interesting. Both goalies have had some great starts as of late, but they are also equally capable of having a rough night. Carter Hart has been more consistent this year, but with both teams struggling to create scoring chances and put shots on the net, both goalies should have great nights. Still, the Capitals have been playing better as of late. They have scored four goals in each of their last three games, and four of their last six overall. When the Capitals score four or more goals this year, they are 9-0-1. Further, when they allow three or fewer goals, they are 10-2-2 on the year. The Flyers will struggle to put four goals in the back of the net, and while the Capitals may not get to four, they will get the win.

Final Capitals-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (+110)