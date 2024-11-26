ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a battle of top-level Eastern Conference teams as the Washington Capitals face the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Capitals come into the game 14-6-1, just two points behind Carolina, and three behind New Jersey in the division. They have won four of their last six games, and last time out, they faced the Florida Panthers. The Panthers took the 1-0 lead on a Niko Mikkola goal, but the Capitals tied the game up in the first period. After a scoreless second period, the Capitals took the lead in the third. Two empty net goals would seal the deal as the Capitals won 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Lightning are 11-7-2 on the year, a point behind the Panthers, and four behind Toronto in the division. They have also won four of their last six games, and in their last game, they faced the Colorado Avalanche. The Lightning put on a show in the first period. They would score five goals in the period, and have a 5-1 lead in the first period. They would add three more goals in the game, going on to win 8-2.

Here are the Capitals-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Lightning Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +125

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (-168)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Capitals vs Lightning

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Capitals had been led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin has 15 goals and 10 assists before going down with an injury. The Capitals leading scorer is currently on the top line. Dylan Strome comes into the game with six goals and 23 assists on the year. Eight of those assists are on the power play. Meanwhile, Aliaksei Protas has also been solid this year for the Capitals. He has scored seven times while adding 11 assists He is joined by Tom Wilson on the top line as Wilson has six goals and nine assists on the season.

Connor McMichael leads the second line. He has 13 goals and seven assists this year for the Capitals, with two goals on the power play. Further, He is joined by Pierre-Luc Dubois. Dubois comes into the game with two goals and 12 assists on the year. Finally, John Carlson continues to produce from the blue line. Carlson comes into the game with two goals and 12 assists on the year. He also has a goal and five assists on the power play.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for the Washington Capitals. Lindgren is 5-5-0 on the year with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He stopped 30 of 33 shots in his last start but took the loss. Still, he has been above .900 in save percentage in four of five games.

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jake Guenztel has been solid since joining the Lightning. Guenztel scored 30 goals between his time in Pittsburgh and Carolina last year while having 47 assists. Guentzel has nine goals and 11 assists on the year. Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov will join him on the top line. Point had 46 goals and 44 assists last year for 90 total points. He has 12 goals and five assists this year. Meanwhile, Kucherov was great last year, with 44 goals and 100 assists, good for 144 points last year. Kucherov already has 12 goals and 20 assists on the season.

The Lightning also returned Brandon Hagle to help the second line. Hagel played all 82 games last year with 26 goals and 49 assists, good for 76 total points. Hagle has nine goals and 17 assists this year. He is joined by Anthony Cirelli, who has nine goals and 13 assists this year. Further, Victor Heman has provided production from the blue line. He comes into the game with four goals and 14 assists on the year.

It is expected to be Andrei Vasilevskiy in the goal for this one. He is 10-6-1 on the year with a 2.26 goals-against average. He also has a .915 save percentage this year. Last time out, he stopped 23 of 25 shots in a win offer the Avalanche. He has now won four of five games overall.

Final Capitals-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Capitals are scoring 4.05 goals per game this year, one of the top totals in the NHL. Further, they have been solid on defense this year. The Capitals are seventh in the NHL in goals against per game, while sitting third on the penalty kill this year. The Lightning are scoring just 3.80 goals per game, with a chunk of their offense being from the power play, in which they are ranked eighth. Further, the Lightning are tied for 13th in goals against per game. The Lightning are favored in terms of odds in this NHL game, but take the Capitals to get the win in this one.

Final Capitals-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (+125)