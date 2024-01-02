Two teams streaking in opposite directions face off as we continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Penguins prediction and pick.

The Capitals come into the game sitting at 17-11-6 on the year but are winless in their last four games. Last time out, they faced the Nashville Predators. The Predators got up early with two goals in the first seven minutes of the game. Beck Malenstyn would make it a one-goal game though, and the Capitals would trail but just one going into the second. In the second, Alex Ovechkin scored to tie the game. Hunter Shepard saved 34 of 36 shots in the game, as the game went to a shutout, but they would end up falling in that shootout, taking the overtime loss.

Meanwhile, the Penguins come in at 18-13-4 on the year but have won seven of their last nine games. Last time out, they faced the New York Islanders. Lars Eller opened the scoring just 2:18 into the game to give the Penguins the lead. In the second, they would add another goal and would lead 2-0 going into the third period. In the third, the Islanders made it a one-goal game, but Lars Eller got his second of the game on an empty net goal to give the Penguins the 3-1 victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Penguins Odds

Washington Capitals:+140

Pittsburgh Penguins: -170

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How to Watch Capitals vs. Penguins

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/HULU

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Capitals Will Win

The Capitals have struggled to score this year, sitting 31st in the NHL this year with a 2.29 goals per game average on the season. Leading the team in goals this year, while also being tied for the team lead in points is Dylan Strome. Strome enters the game with 13 goals and eight assists this year, good for 21 points. He has four goals and three assists on the year on the power play. Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin is also tied for the team lead in points. He comes in with seven goals and 14 assists this year, good for his 21 points. He has two goals and seven assists on the power play this year.

The leader in assists this year, and the third in points this year comes from the blue line this year. John Carlson comes in with one goal and 18 assists this year while sitting with seven assists on the power play this year. The Capitals also have two other prominent scorers. Tom Wilson comes into the game with ten goals and eight assists this year, good for 18 total points this year. Anthony Mantha comes into the game with 11 goals this year and five assists good for 16 points this year.

The Capitals have struggled heavily on the power play this year. They have scored just 11 times on the power play this year, sitting with an 11.5 percent conversion rate, good for 30th in the NHL this year. On the penalty kill the Capitals are 11th in the NHL with an 82.1 percent success rate.

The Capitals are expected to start Darcy Kuemper in this one. He is 8-8-2 on the year with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. His last two outings have not gone well. In both of them, he has given p five goals and taken the loss in each of them. In the three starts before that, he was solid though, as he allowed just five goals total in the three games.

Why The Penguins Will Win

The Penguins sit 21st in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.00 goals per game on the season. The leading scorer this year is Sidney Crosby. Crosby comes into the game with 20 goals this year and 16 assists, good for 36 points this year. He has four goals and four assists on the year on the power play. His 36 points are second on the team right behind Jake Guentzel. Guentzel comes into the game with 16 goals and 24 assists this year, good for 40 points. He has three goals and five assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin has been solid this year as well. He is third on the team in points, while also sitting third in goals. He has 14 goals this year with 17 assists, good for 31 points. The Penguins also get a lot of help from the blue line on the offensive side of the ice. Both Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang come in with 23 points this year. Karlsson has done it with six goals and 17 assists this year. Meanwhile, Letang has three goals and 20 assists this year for his 23 points. Further, Marcus Pettersson has also been solid from the blue line with 14 assists this year.

The Penguins sit 27th in the NHL on the power play this year. They have a 13.4 percent success rate while scoring 15 power-play goals this year. On the penalty kill, the Penguins are ninth in the NHL with an 82.9 percent success rate.

Tristan Jarry is expected to be in goal today for the Penguins. He is 11-11-2 on the year with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. In his last two games, he has been great, saving 47 of 49 shots and taking two straight wins. Still, the month of December was up and down for him. He had a .909 save percentage for the month with a 2.51 goals-against average, going 3-3-1 in those games.

Final Capitals-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Capitals and Penguins played in the first week of the season. It was the first game of the year for the Capitals, and they fell in that game 4-0. Both teams have gone on good winning streaks since then, but both teams have had their fair share of struggles. The Penguins come into this game playing better, but overall, expect a very close and hard-fought game. Both teams also struggle to score, especially in odd-man situations. With that, expect this to be a lot like this first game with each other. There may not be a shutout, but there will not be a lot of goals. Take the under in this one.

Final Capitals-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-104)