The Washington Capitals head to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Stars Monday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Capitals-Stars prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Capitals-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Stars Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +146

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Capitals vs. Stars

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Victory+

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

Washington is the second-best team in the NHL in terms of points. They are 21-6-2 this season, and they have won eight of their last 10 games. Alex Ovechkin is has been out for almost a month now, but is progressing. He is still out for Monday's game, but the Capitals have done just fine without him. In fact, they are 8-2-1 in his absence. Washington has been playing good hockey regardless of who is on the ice, and they will need to continue that Monday night.

The Capitals have been one of the best offensive team in the NHL this season. They are second in goals per game with 3.97. All the Capitals have to do is score three goals if they want to win. When Washington scores at least three goals this season, they have a record of 20-1-1. That is 20 of their 21 wins this season, so scoring three times is very important for Washington. They were able to do that in their first meeting with Dallas, and it led them to a 3-2 win.

Logan Thompson is expected to be the starter in net for this game. He is the better goalie on the Capitals, and is having a great season. He is 12-1-2 on the season while allowing 2.45 goals per game with a .913 save percentage. Those numbers are eighth, 11th, and 11th in the NHL, so he is one of the best in the league. If he can have a good game Monday night, the Capitals will be able to keep their win streak going.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

Dallas is 18-11-0 on the season. However, they have been excellent at home on the year. At the American Airlines Center, the Stars are 12-3-0, and they have won five of their last six home games. At home, the Stars are scoring 3.53 goals per game, which is much higher than their goal total on the road. The Stars als0 allow a full goal per game less at home than on the road. If the Stars can continue to play well at home, they are going to be able to beat the Capitals.

As mentioned, Alex Ovechkin is out still. The Capitals are the second-best scoring team in the NHL, but not having Ovechkin hurts them a bit. With him on the ice, the Capitals are scoring 4.33 goals per game. Without him, that number drops to 3.36. That is still a good amount, but it is almost a full goal lower than what they can do with Ovechkin. With how well the Stars play at home, they should be able to take advantage of the Capitals reduced scoring without Ovechkin.

Jake Oettinger is expected to start in net for the Stars. He is having just as good a season as Thompson. Oettinger is 15-7-0 on the year, and he allows 2.39 goals per game. With that, his save percentage is .911. He is going through a little bit of a rough stretch, but he is still one of the best in the game. It will not be easy to keep the Capitals held down, but Oettinger is more than capable. If he has a good game, the Stars will be able to win.

Final Capitals-Stars Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game, but I do think the Stars will be able to win. I am going to take Dallas to win this game straight up.

Final Capitals-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars (-176)