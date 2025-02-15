While it was known that Harrison Ford's Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross would become Red Hulk in Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World, how does the third-act ending go down?

The latest Marvel movie follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he embarks on his first adventure as Captain America. He is still working with Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), who was introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

After Ross gets elected president of the United States, Wilson is conflicted with his allegiance to him. Ross and Wilson have never seen eye-to-eye, but they have to somewhat work together.

But after Wilson gets dragged into an international incident, he is left with no choice but to save the day. He is forced to put aside his personal feelings towards Ross to do his job.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World's ending, explained

Throughout Brave New World, it is clear that Ross is hiding something. He is constantly sneaking pills in from an Altoids box. Given that the promotion for the movie showed the Red Hulk, it is clear what they are building towards.

While investigating Samuel Sterns' lab, Wilson and Torres discovered patient files. Included in the bunch is Ross, alarming Wilson.

As the race to Celestial Island in the Indian Ocean commences, Wilson confronts Ross. He sees that Ross is not doing well, and he questions his reports from Sterns' lab.

Ross then reveals that he was dying, and Sterns treated him. In exchange, Ross would cover Sterns' tracks, and the two made a shady deal.

What he did not know was what was in the supplements. It turns out Sterns has been using Gamma radiation in the treatment. That is causing him to become a monster, just like Sterns.

Meanwhile, Dennis Dunphy (William Mark McCullough), is tasked by Wilson to track the pills. When he attempts to tell Wilson that Ross' treatments has Gamma radiation, Sterns kills him.

A fight breaks out between the United States and Japan at Celestial Island. While Wilson and Ramirez are able to contain it, the latter is shot out of the air, resulting in serious injuries.

One of Captain America's friends returns in Brave New World

Wilson watches on as Ramirez is getting surgery in Washington, D.C. He is then approached by Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), who is wearing a suit and tie due to his political obligations.

Barnes is able to comfort his friend, assuring him that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) did not make a mistake choosing Wilson to pick up the Captain America shield. Even without super serum, Wilson is the man for the job.

This leads to Wilson's arrest of Sterns in the streets. However, Sterns is able to expose Ross to the world, resulting in him becoming the Red Hulk.

Harrison Ford's transformation into Red Hulk

An irate Ross transforms into the Red Hulk, scaring the reporters at the White House for a press conference. Wilson is there to save the day and attempts to take him out.

However, the Red Hulk proves to be a tough foe for Captain America. He lays waste to portions of the White House, resulting in Wilson having to draw him to a new area.

He brings him to the cherry blossom trees in the city near the ocean. Wilson thought bringing him there would calm him down since that is where he used to take his daughter, Betty Ross (Liv Tyler).

This does not work, and the Red Hulk nearly kills Captain America in the street. A clash between Wilson's Vibranium wings and the Red Hulk results in a seismic reaction, knocking Ross down.

It doesn't do much to take out the Red Hulk, but it injures Wilson. He then tries to bargain with Ross, which results in him transforming back into human form.

Ross is arrested, but Captain America visits him on the Raft. He is thrilled to present Betty Ross, who is there to visit her father. Earlier in the movie, Thaddeus revealed that they have been estranged since the events of The Incredible Hulk. A little later in the movie, Betty picks up his phone call, much to his surprise.

He asks her to join him on a walk someday. However, that will have to come another day since he is behind bars for an undisclosed amount of time. Luckily, that means they can catch up for hours in the Raft.

A new Avenger?

Wilson then visits Torres in the hospital following his surgery. Torres is down on himself because he got shot in the air, saying Wilson would have never found himself in that position.

It strikes a chord with Wilson, who previously shot James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) out of the sky before he became Captain America. However, he reassures Torres to keep his head up.

He does seemingly tease that Torres could be joining the Avengers in the future after Captain America: Brave New World in the ending scene. Wilson knows he will need Torres' help in the future, and there are Avengers-sized threats coming to the MCU sooner rather than later.

Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters.