Given that the WGA writers' strike has caused a bevy of projects — MCU ones included — to shut down productions or delay their release dates, Captain America: Brave New World just received a major update that'll relieve concerned fans.

Thanks to an Instagram story post from Brave New World's cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau, we now know that the fourth Captain America film has wrapped production.

The story post was a picture of a Captain America/patriotic-themed, red, white, and blue clapperboard with the Brave New World logo on it and a simple caption of “Wrap.”

This is huge news for MCU fans, especially since it puts any concerns about the fourth Captain America movie not making its July 26, 2024 release date.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Captain America: Brave New World continues the story of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he fully takes on the mantle of Captain America after the events of the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Two writers from the series, Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, return to write Brave New World and will be joined by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox).

Making his MCU debut in the upcoming sequel is Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Ford takes over the role that the late William Hurt previously held down. Hurt portrayed the character in five MCU films dating back to The Incredible Hulk (his final appearance came in Black Widow). Also starring in Brave New World are Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, and Shira Haas. Liv Tyler will make her MCU return after first appearing in The Incredible Hulk as Ross' daughter Betty. WWE superstar Seth Rollins is also in the film.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on July 26, 2024.