Cardi B's microphone that she threw into a crowd almost sold for nearly $100K. It's unclear what the bidding began at but it ended on Tuesday (Aug. 8) at $99,999. However, according to TMZ, the mic's owner Scott Fisher told the outlet that the bidder failed to pay for the infmamous mic.

Winners have 48 hours to pay for their item but the person who placed the bid failed to respond to several messages from Fisher. Currently, Scott still is in ownership of the mic but he is considering letting the second-highest bidder purchase the mic. The proceeds from the mic are supposed to go to charity but it is undisclosed how much Fisher will profit as well from the sale. TMZ reports that if the second highest bidder decides to retract their offer “he's considering selling it privately.”

At least Fisher was able to get a premium case for the mic. LM Cases, a case company in Ohio, reached out to Fisher after hearing the story.

How did a mic Cardi B threw end up on eBay? Well, let's refresh your memory. Earlier this month, the “Invasion of Privacy” creator was performing at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas when she asked the crowd to splash her with water in an attempt to cool down from the scorching Vegas heat. However, one fan took it too far and ended up tossing ice and liquid on her. Cardi B retaliated and threw the mic into the crowd.

The woman who got hit with the mic filed a police report and Cardi was a suspect for battery but the charges were later dropped.