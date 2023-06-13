Cardi B has emerged victorious in a legal battle over the cover art of her 2016 mixtape, Gangsta B**** Music Vol. 1. The accuser, body art model Kevin Brophy Jr., has agreed to pay Cardi $350,000 to cover her legal expenses after failing to convince a jury to side against the Bronx star, according to Complex.

Brophy had filed a lawsuit against Cardi B, claiming that she had used his back tattoo and likeness without his permission. He originally sought $5 million in damages, but the jury ultimately ruled in Cardi's favor. Brophy then attempted to overturn the verdict, but his request was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney, who deemed it untimely and lacking merit.

Undeterred, Brophy subsequently filed for a new trial, stating his desire to present additional evidence to prove that Cardi B had “humiliated” him with the mixtape cover. He accused Cardi of “misconduct” during her testimony, alleging that she had engaged in contentious exchanges with his legal representation.

The controversy stemmed from the use of a model's image for the cover art, with a freelance graphic designer later superimposing Brophy's tattoo onto the model's back. While the model had given consent for the photoshoot, Brophy claimed that his likeness and privacy rights were violated.

Cardi B's lawyers vehemently refuted the allegations, labeling them as “sheer fantasy” and “vastly overblown.” They argued that the relatively unknown nature of Brophy would make it highly unlikely for anyone to recognize him solely based on his back tattoo.

With Brophy's legal efforts ultimately unsuccessful, he has now agreed to pay Cardi B $350,000 to cover her legal fees in the case. The resolution marks a significant victory for the Bronx rap star, putting an end to the lawsuit and affirming her rights in the matter.