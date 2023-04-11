Cardi B is not backing down from critics who are slamming her for her comments about the Dalai Lama. Earlier today the Invasion of Privacy creator spoke to her fans about the Dalai Lama asking a young boy to “suck his tongue.”

“This world is full of predators,” Cardi B wrote on Twitter. “They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

However, some critics brought up Cardi’s past in the process about her allegedly drugging men to rob them.

“I’m sorry I just don’t want predator PSA’s from a former/current predator!” one user tweeted. “No matter how you flip twist or turn it!”

Cardi B fired back at the commenter after seeing the post. “Did I r*pe them? Touch them? Kiss them? Put my hand on their privates? Is taking money from somebody different than touching they bodies without consent? Cause there’s a difference.”

“So I’m seeing on social media that a Live I did 3 years ago has popped back up,” she explained about the controversy back in 2019. “A Live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living. I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world with a perfect past.”

She added, “I always speak my truth, I always own my s**t. I’m a part of a hip hop culture where you can talk about where you come from talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are. I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have been able to rise from that, but so many women have not.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive.” Cardi B continued. “I let people go with this narrative of me for a long time. Not once did I say I put s**t inside n***as drinks. I NEVER did that. These n***as use to get drunk, smoke maa weed party an hard and passed out. Never did I force n***as to come with me nowhere. Never did I f**k nobody. These Men used to disgust me sooo for the fact people keep calling me a r*pist when I didn’t even kiss these men it’s so crazy to me.”

Cardi B’s comments come after the Dalai Lama issued an apology for his controversial video.

“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked his Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug,” said a statement on the exiled leader’s Twitter account.

“His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

The statement said the Dalai Lama leader “often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”