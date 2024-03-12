Cardi B posted on social media about a new single with an NSFW cover, Enough (Miami), arriving Friday.
The rapper announced the news on Tuesday, according to PEOPLE reports. She posted herself lying on a satin bench — nude. However, she's covering up the most revealing parts that leaves little to the imagination.
Cardi B's new single Enough (Miami)
Her post says, “ENOUGH (MIAMI) OUT THIS FRIDAY (wink emoji).”
View this post on Instagram
Fans are as excited as ever about any new music the WAP singer puts out.
One person wrote, “Old Cardi is backkkkkkkkkk.”
Another follower said, “Let's GO!”
She posted a clip of herself four days prior on TikTok, giving listeners a glimpse of the new tune. In it, she lip-syncs to some hard beats while casually wearing sweatpants and having her hair down.
@iamcardib
15. 😉
Like What (Freestyle) was a track the rapper released a few weeks ago. In it, Missy Elliott samples from her hit, She's a Bitch, is included.
PEOPLE reported that Cardi was recently on stage with Madonna as a celebrity guest judge for the Celebration Tour. This was for the Vogue ballroom segment during the last shows in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.
The star had blonde hair during the judging — like the Queen of Pop.
Other celebrity guests have included Josh Popper, Pamela Anderson, Kelly Ripa, Debi Mazar, Julia Fox, Alexa Demie, and many more.
Cardi B posted a picture of herself in 2016 singing to Madonna's hits while in her car on the same day as the judging. She's obviously a big fan.
My mom is a big Madonna fan and she passed it down to me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9kd7r8zRTw
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 1, 2016
Catch Enough (Miami) when it hits streaming services everywhere Friday.