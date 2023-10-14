We have an Arizona Cardinals Week 6 game scheduled against the Los Angeles Rams. After a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, the Cardinals will be looking to bounce back and secure a win against their division rivals. However, they have a chance to bounce back in Week 6 as they face the Rams, who also lost in Week 5. As the Cardinals prepare to face the Rams, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals Lost in Week 5

The Cardinals suffered a 34-20 loss to the Bengals in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Despite a strong start, the Cardinals were unable to maintain their momentum and ultimately fell short. The Cardinals answered an early 10-point deficit and also responded to a Cincinnati touchdown with one of their own in the second quarter. However, they let Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow get into a rhythm, completing his first 10 passes. They failed to slow down Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who scored three touchdowns. Offensively, the Cardinals also committed three turnovers. They even failed to convert 4th-and-short deep in Cincinnati territory. This was the Cardinals' first dud of the season.

Joshua Dobbs to Marquise Brown Passing TD (5/3) pic.twitter.com/OKd1QU3Fep — NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVideos2023) October 8, 2023

The game turned with a Dobbs interception, returned for a touchdown just before halftime. A 14-10 Arizona lead turned into a 17-14 deficit. The Cardinals never got it back. They were outscored 17-6 in the second half. Joshua Dobbs just struggled here. He threw two interceptions and completed under 50 percent of his passes. The Cardinals' defense also struggled. They allowed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for 345 yards and two touchdowns. The loss didn't seem to give their fan base much encouragement throughout a 1-4 start.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals as they face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

1. Dobbs Will Not Dominate

Joshua Dobbs had a challenging performance in Week 5 against the Bengals. He completed 15 of 32 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also lost a fumble in the loss. Both of his touchdowns occurred in the second quarter. Those briefly gave the Cardinals a 14-10 lead. However, he threw a pick-six to Cam Taylor-Britt just before halftime, and Arizona struggled to recover. These interceptions marked the first of the season for Dobbs. That said, his 6:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio remains impressive for a quarterback who primarily served as a backup before the 2023 season. He aims to take better care of the ball in Week 6 against the Rams.

As such, Dobbs could have a promising performance in Week 6 against the Rams. Of course, promising is not the same as dominant. Keep in mind that he also failed to rush for at least 41 yards for the first time since Week 1. Ideally, he will avoid turnovers against the Rams and rediscover his ability to use his running skills. We have him going for 200-plus yards and a touchdown in Week 6.

2. Keaontay Ingram Plays As RB1

Keaontay Ingram is set to play in Sunday's game against the Rams, with no injury designation. He upgraded to full practice participation on Friday. His return also raises questions about Arizona's running back hierarchy. In the previous week's loss to Cincinnati, undrafted rookie Emari Demercado took over after James Conner's injury (knee)/ Demercado played every snap in the second half. However, the Cardinals have listed Ingram as their top running back on the Week 6 depth chart. We believe Ingram will see significant action. He should put up around 50 rushing yards.

3. Michael Wilson's Will Get Lion's Share

During Sunday's loss to the Bengals, Michael Wilson caught one of two targets for 18 yards. Despite playing in 75 percent of the snaps, his lowest catch and yardage totals to date came in this game. As a rookie third-round pick, he continues to serve as the team's second wide receiver behind Marquise Brown and ahead of Rondale Moore. However, we see him receiving a lion's share of the targets in Week 6. This is due to Brown's current injury status. That doesn't mean Wilson will have a ton of yards, though. Remember that the Rams have been quite good at limiting opposing wideouts in 2023. We expect Wilson to get upwards of 70 yards in this game.

4. Cardinals Won't Stop Kupp & Co.

Arizona faced a formidable Cincinnati offense on Sunday and struggled to contain Ja'Marr Chase. Now, they must regroup from that loss and travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams, who recently welcomed back Cooper Kupp. The Rams, with a 2-3 record after a challenging early-season schedule, have Kupp and rookie sensation Puka Nacua as a dynamic combination. The Cardinals' defense is unlikely to halt Kupp and Nacua. Furthermore, Arizona's offense must contend with Aaron Donald, who is coming off a less productive game. Although the Rams couldn't defeat the defending NFC champions last week, they should be energized by the dynamic duo of Kupp and Nacua. This makes a road win for the Cardinals extremely improbable. The Cardinals have been inconsistent and will be physically challenged after losing their last two games by a significant margin.

Looking Ahead

As the Arizona Cardinals prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, the stage is set for a highly anticipated matchup. Dobbs aims to rebound from a tough Week 5 performance and regain control of the Cardinals' offense. Meanwhile, Keaontay Ingram's return adds an intriguing dimension to the backfield situation. Michael Wilson hopes to make a bigger impact as the No. 2 wide receiver, although he faces a formidable Rams defense. And when it comes to stopping Cooper Kupp and the Rams' offense, it's a significant challenge for the Cardinals. As the teams clash, the outcome remains uncertain. However, one thing is clear: football fans can anticipate an exciting showdown between these NFC West rivals.