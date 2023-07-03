On Monday, July 3rd, we have a full slate of baseball and Fanduel is running a no runs first inning parlay that's paying out over 2-1 odds. We take a look at this no runs first-inning parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Monday, July 3rd.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when Fanduel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has two no runs first inning bets from two different games parlayed together into one parlay. Let's take a look at what Fanduel's no runs first inning promo has to offer.

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds

No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds: +266 or -120 for (NYM-PHI) & -113 (KC-TB)

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Both Miles Mikolas and Braxton Garrett have been effective pitchers this season. Mikolas has a 4.44 ERA and has held opponents to a .236 batting average. Garrett has a 3.53 ERA and has held opponents to a .216 batting average.

The Marlins struggled to score during their series against the Braves only mustering up 7 runs in their last three games and they will be without one of their stars in Jazz Chisholm which will make it even tougher for them to put runs on the board this evening.

While the Cardinals have had a much better time at the plate than the Marlins in their series against the Yankees it seems they will have a much harder outing against Braxton Garrett. Garrett has only given up 3 runs in his last 4 games with 32 strikeouts in 23 innings pitched.

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds

While both the Nationals and Reds have been putting up some runs as of late, they have been struggling to put runs up on the board early in their contests. Neither team has scored in the first inning in each of their last three games which bodes well coming into tonight's matchup between these two teams.

Even though Luke Weaver and Jake Irvin have been struggling for the majority of the season, this should be their get-right matchup against two struggling offenses. Weaver has been getting smashed recently but it's Irvin who's been rounding out to form only allowing 5 runs on 14 hits with 14 strikeouts in 16.2 innings pitched in his last three games.

Weaver will need to step it up for this no runs in the first inning prop to hit for this evening. He has shown the ability to be a shutdown and high strikeout pitcher in the past, and he will need to regain that form coming into a plus matchup against the Washington Nationals.

With the Nationals only scoring 11 runs in their last 3 games, runs should be at a premium for them as opposing pitcher Luke Weaver takes the mound. Also, with the recent form of Irvin who's been very consistent in limiting runs against him I fully expect this under to hit and cash this no runs first inning parlay.