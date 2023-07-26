The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a rubber match Wednesday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cardinals-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cardinals won the first game of this series after putting up 10 runs in their four-run victory. Brendan Donovan led the team with three hits, and two runs scored. Paul Goldscmidt had two hits with one of his hits leaving the yard. Nolan Arenado also went deep in the win. Adam Wainwright put together one of his better outings on the season as he allowed just two runs on four hits through five innings of work. For the Diamondbacks, Christian Walker hit his 21st home run of the year. Andrew Chafin suffered the loss after allowing five runs, and not even making it one whole inning.

The Diamondbacks were able to suppress the Cardinals offense in game two as they won 3-1. Merrill Kelly finished with six innings pitched, and he allowed just one run on four hits. Ketel Marte and Jake McCarthy each had two hits on the night. Corbin Carroll was the hero in the game as he hit a two-RBI triple in the eighth inning to take the lead. Willson Contreras had two hits for the Cardinals, but nobody on the team picked up an RBI. Steven Matz was very good as he threw six shutout innings while striking out six.

Jack Flaherty will get the ball for the Cardinals while Zac Gallen starts for the Diamondbacks.

Here are the Cardinals-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Diamondbacks Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-156)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 3:40 PM ET/12:40 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Flaherty is a better pitcher when pitching on the road. He had a tough one against the Cubs in Chicago, but his overall road stats are pretty good. He has made 11 road starts and has a 3.55 ERA in those games. That ERA is more than two runs better than his home ERA. Flaherty does give up some hits, but he does a good job at limiting the damage. He needs to okay with giving up hits against the Diamondbacks in this game, and just work around them. If he can do that and give up just two or three runs, the Cardinals will cover the spread.

The Cardinals need to get to Gallen in this game. Gallen does pitch better at home, but they will have to hit if they want to stay in this game. Gallen has lost his last two starts, so the Cardinals are facing a beat up pitcher. If Arenado, Goldschmidt, Paul DeJon, Nolan Gorman, Dylan Carlson, or any of those players can have a good game, St. Louis will be in position to cover the spread.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Gallen has been just okay lately. However, one thing he has done really well is pitch deep into games. Gallen has been able to go seven innings in five of his last seven starts. That type of workhorse outing is what the Diamondbacks are looking for to give their bullpen a breather. If Gallen can work deep into this game and hold the Cardinals to just two or three runs, the Diamondbacks will cover this spread.

Gallen is very comfortable pitching at home. His 1.48 home ERA is more than three runs better than his road ERA. At Chase Field this season, Gallen has thrown 67 innings, allowed 48 hits, struck out 76, and walked only nine. All those numbers get worse if he is pitching on the road. There is something about Arizona that makes Gallen feel comfortable. He should be able to have that same type of outing in this game and shut down the Cardinals.

Final Cardinals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

One thing not mentioned above is left-handed hitters are batting .310 off Jack Flaherty, and seven of his nine home runs given up have come off of lefties. The Diamondbacks have the ability to stack the lineup with lefties, and they can all hit. This gives them the edge over Jack Flaherty. With their lineup, and Zac Gallen on the mound, I am going to roll with the Diamondbacks to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Cardinals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+130), Over 8.5 (-120)