Cardinals Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter sadly passes away

The MLB world has lost a legend. St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has sadly passed away at the age of 69.

We are saddened over the passing of Bruce Sutter. Sutter was a dominant pitcher and a member of the '82 World Series Championship team. He is a member of both the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Our thoughts are with Bruce's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/BjxKBnK0Lw — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 14, 2022

Some very sad news for the Cardinals and their fans. No cause of death is known at this time. Bruce Sutter spent 12 seasons in the big leagues, four of which came with the Cards.

Sutter was drafted by the Washington Senators in the 21st round of the 1970 MLB Draft. He spent five seasons in the minor leagues, enduring some struggles, including an elbow injury that required surgery.

The Chicago Cubs, who had signed Sutter, were on the verge of releasing during Spring Training in 1974. However, Cubs minor league pitching instructor Frank Martin, who had taught Sutter and fellow pitcher Mike Krukow a grip for the modern-day split-fingered fastball, suggested the team stick with him.

Boy was that a good decision! Sutter developed into a dominant pitcher in the minor leagues and got the call to the majors in 1976. In the next five seasons with Chicago, Bruce Sutter and his split-fingered fastball were a revelation.

The right-hander averaged a 2.39 ERA and 27 saves a season during his tenure with the Cubs, even winning the National League Cy Young award in 1979.

He remains one of nine relief pitchers in baseball history to accomplish that feat. Following the 1980 season, Sutter was traded to the Cardinals, where he became a World Series champion in 1982. He is tied for 30th on the all-time saves list.

But it’s his mastery of the splitter that truly made him one of the greatest pitchers to ever do it. Bruce Sutter was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Bruce Sutter.