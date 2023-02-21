The Arizona Cardinals are quickly putting their coaching staff together after hiring Jonathan Gannon as head coach. After getting their new coordinators, the Cardinals are now poaching a coach who recently took a job with Stanford football.

The Cardinals are hiring Klayton Adams as their new offensive line coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Adams has coached in the NFL before, spending time with the Indianapolis Colts.

Adams only recently left the Colts. He joined the Cardinal in December. He was set to serve as offensive line coach and run game coordinator under new Stanford football coach Troy Taylor.

Adams spent the 2022 season as the tight ends coach in Indianapolis. However, the team let him go after the season in the aftermath of the team’s transition from Frank Reich’s staff to a new staff. The Colts hired Gannon’s former coaching teammate, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

The Cardinals hired Gannon after the Eagles lost in the Super Bowl. Arizona is looking to turn their franchise’s fortunes around after a disappointing four-win season in 2022.

Gannon replaces Kliff Kingsbury as head coach of the Cardinals. Kingsbury spent four years in charge of the Cardinals, with one playoff appearance under his belt.

However, that playoff appearance didn’t go well at all. After stumbling through the end of the 2021 season, the Cardinals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.

The Cardinals hold the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them a prime opportunity to add a franchise cornerstone to their roster. Only time will tell if Gannon gets such a player in his first draft in charge.