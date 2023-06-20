The St. Louis Cardinals are visiting the nation's capital as they take on the Washington Nationals. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cardinals-Nationals prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Cardinals took the first game of this series on Monday night by a score of 8-6. The Nationals jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, but the Cardinals ended up coming all the way back to win the game. Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan had home runs in the game. Donovan led the team with three RBI. Goldschmidt, Jordan Walker, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman each had two hits in the win. DeJong and Edman combined for five of the eight runs scored. For Washington, C.J Abrams, Jeimer Candelario and Lane Thomas had two hits each. Luis Garcia finished the game with four RBI while Corey Dickerson had the other two RBI for the Nationals.

The starting pitchers for Tuesday night's game are Jordan Montgomery and MacKenzie Gore.

Here are the Cardinals-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Nationals Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+112)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Nationals

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, MASN

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Gore is having a pretty good season and is coming off a nice start his last time out. However, his first two starts in June were rough. In those starts, Gore threw 11 innings, allowed 13 hits, eight runs and three home runs. Gore has a WHIP of 1.38, so he does have a tendency to allow hitters to reach base. If the Cardinals can get to Gore and get on base, they will cover this spread.

The Cardinals do have some pop. They are sixth in the MLB in home runs this season. They have the ability to leave the yard anytime a pitcher makes a mistake over the plate. If they can take advantage of some of the mistakes Gore makes, the Cardinals will put up some runs.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Montgomery is not having a bad season, but he is pretty hittable. He has allowed 84 hits in 78 1/3 innings this season and six or more hits in nine of his 14 starts. The Nationals are actually very good offensively, even though their record does not reflect that. Washington is seventh in the MLB in batting average and 11th in hits. The Nationals do hit the ball well and with Montgomery being the opposing pitcher, Washington should be able to hit the ball around in this game.

The Nationals are much better against left-handed pitching. They are batting .282 which is 31 points better than their average against right-handed pitching. Washington will not hit with much power, but if they can string together a few hits in a row early in the game and take a lead, they will cover this spread.

Final Cardinals-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals are not having a good season, that is a known fact. Something that might fly under the radar is that they are just 3-11 in games that Montgomery starts. With the Nationals ability to hit left-handed pitching and Gore on the mound, expect Washington to cover this spread and keep the game close.

Final Cardinals-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-134), Over 8.5 (-118)