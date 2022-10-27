Adam Wainwright reveals exact moment he decided to return in 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals resurgent second half of the 2022 MLB season came to a crushing end when they were swept out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss brought an end to Albert Pujols’ storied MLB career, but the same can’t be said for Adam Wainwright, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had decided to return for the 2023 season.

Even as he turned 41 this season, Wainwright proved he was still a very effective starter for the Cardinals this season, and he decided to suit up for one last season. Wainwright revealed that he knew right after the Cardinals loss to the Phillies in the playoffs that he would be returning for the 2023 season, and opened up on his decision to come back for one more season.

“As we were walking in from the bullpen (after being eliminated from the playoffs), it was already in my mind. I looked at Oli Marmol as he was about to have his meeting with the team, and I looked at him and said, ‘I ain’t going out like that’. I have no regrets on anything, looking back at it now, because it’s going to make me better for next year. Great learning process I went through. I think it was just meant to be for me to come back for more, you know what I mean?” – Adam Wainwright, The Athletic

Wainwright feels as if he has some unfinished business with the Cardinals, and after another strong season, it’s no surprise to see him returning for one more campaign. Considering how he made 32 starts for the second straight season, Wainwright figures to once again have a huge role for St. Louis, and it will be interesting to see whether St. Louis can make one last deep playoff run before he retires.