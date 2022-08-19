Albert Pujols is a St. Louis Cardinals legend. The first baseman first built his career with this team in his first few years in the league. Here, Pujols became a household name, one of the most dominant hitters in league history. His name will forever be tied to the red birds.

Aside from being a living legend, Pujols is also proving himself to be a complete class act. The Cardinals’ 13-0 beatdown of the Colorado Rockies saw a pinch-hit grand slam from Albert Pujols in the third. Pujols came in for rookie hitter Brendan Donovan. It was a glorious moment for the legend… but it gets even better.

After the game, Donovan revealed his exchange with Pujols after his incredible hit. Looking almost apologetic, the Cardinals legend reassured the rookie that the team still had faith in him, and that he wanted to see Donovan do that next time. Donovan, of course, remarked that he wanted to see Pujols do that more, since what he did was awesome. (via John Denton)

#STLCards DH Albert Pujols almost apologetically approached Brendan Donovan & assured him the team still had faith in the rookie after he was pinch-hit for in the 3rd. Said Donovan: “He said, ‘I have faith in you,’ & I said, ‘I’d rather watch you do that! That was fun to watch.’” — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) August 18, 2022

Even in success, Albert Pujols is still as classy as ever. To be fair, though, it’s not like Donovan is in danger of being cut anytime soon, especially with how he’s been performing this season. The Cardinals rookie is one of the best hitters of his class this season, hitting just over .280 with a .775 OPS in 86 games. It’s safe to say he’s going to be a part of the team for years to come.

As for Pujols, this season might be his final season playing for the Cardinals… or the MLB. The legend is getting up there in age. When he does hang it up, his career will be celebrated as one of the most decorated players in history… and one of the best teammates as well.