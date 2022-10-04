Albert Pujols can’t stop making history, crushes 703rd HR to surpass Babe Ruth

Albert Pujols might want to play for one more season in the MLB. The future baseball Hall of Famer has been sensational in his final season in the majors, especially since the start of the second half. On Monday night, Pujols launched yet another home run to add to his legend and at the same time, break his tie with Babe Ruth on the all-time RBI list.

With his two-run blast in the top of the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Albert Pujols has managed to secure his solo ownership of the no. 2 spot on the aforementioned all-time list. Pujols entered the game tied with Ruth with 2,214 career RBI and 702 home runs.

Simply amazing. Albert Pujols hits homer No. 703 and passes Babe Ruth for the second-most RBIs in major league history!!! TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: https://t.co/5NIS32ay30#STLCards pic.twitter.com/yOerypuv5U — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) October 4, 2022

With Pujols having already said that this is going to be his last season playing baseball, he will end up staying at the no. 2 spot on the all-time RBI list for a long time. Hank Aaron remains no. 1 with 2,297 runs driven in, a number Pujols can’t reach without playing multiple seasons more. Among active players not named Albert Pujols, Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera has the most career RBI with 1,846.

Albert Pujols’ best RBI year came in 2006 when he had 137 runs driven in to go along with 49 home runs and a batting average of .331. He is truly one of the greatest players to ever play baseball, and he can add more to his legend in the postseason if he could sustain the form he has right now.

Pujols and the Cardinals have two more games against the Pirates after Monday before diving into the 2022 MLB postseason.