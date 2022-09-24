Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run

Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.

It’s safe to say that no pitcher wanted to be the guy remembered for giving up the legendary home run to Pujols (similar to how no one wants to give up a home run to Aaron Judge right now) and the unlucky guy on the hill for Pujols’ home run was Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford. In the aftermath of the game, Pujols thanked Bickford for hanging a slider that he ended up depositing into the stands.

Albert Pujols on what he’d say to Phil Bickford, who gave up 700: “I’ll tell him thank you for hanging that slider.” — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 24, 2022

Pujols has handled his chase for 700 career home runs throughout the season with class, and he continued to do so with a good natured joke towards Bickford. Bickford may be a bit upset that he was responsible for allowing Pujols entry to the 700 home run club, but chances are it won’t bother him once the Dodgers game tonight gets underway.

Pujols may believe some of his home run hitting heroics were due to luck, but he’s proved in his age 42 season that he can still mash home runs when he’s called upon. Albert Pujols’ legacy was secure before the season even began, but he made sure to put the finishing touches on it this season, and with his 700th home run in the books, he doesn’t have much left to accomplish in his career.