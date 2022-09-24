Albert Pujols receives special message from Reggie Jackson after 700th career home run

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols made history on Friday night, becoming just the fourth player ever to join the 700 home run club, which consists of only Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, and now, Pujols. The reactions and messages have been non-stop since he went deep at Dodger Stadium, where none other than Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson, sent a special message to Pujols:

700 HRs @PujolsFive

I can only say WOW! for a spectacular effort that all of us fans have enjoyed as we watched you chase “700” for “your love 💕 of the game”. I applaud you,

Mr October — Reggie Jackson (@mroctober) September 24, 2022

Jackson is no stranger to hitting tanks, too. He went deep 563 times in his career. Not on the level of Albert Pujols, but still impressive. The Dominican put on an absolute show in LA, hitting No. 699 and No. 700 in a span of just two innings, both absolute moonshots to left field at Dodger Stadium.

It’s also quite fitting that he did it against his former team. LA gave him a chance after getting released by the Los Angeles Angels. It was frankly unknown if Pujols would even reach 700. He hit just six home runs in the first half but since the All-Star Break, Pujols has been destroying the baseball, slugging 15 long balls.

While the home run is the sexiest stat, Albert Pujols is just frankly a tremendous hitter. He’s 10th all-time in hits (over 3,000), fifth in doubles, and third in RBI behind only Aaron and Ruth. The definition of a legendary career.

This is Pujols’ final season in the Majors and at this rate, we’re going to see more of him come playoff time too as the Cardinals continue to surge. Can’t complain about that.