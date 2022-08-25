Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina honored by Cubs in last game at Wrigley Field

The St. Louis Cardinals are back at Wrigley Field for the final time this season for their last matchup with the Chicago Cubs. This is all but certainly the final time Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina will be playing a game at the iconic MLB ballpark, and ahead of their final go-around at Wrigley, the Cubs honored the two Cardinals’ legends. Pujols and Molina were taken onto the field for a special ceremony alongside Jason Heyward and David Ross, signifying the end of the era of the duo pulverizing Cubs pitching at the stadium.

To two fierce competitors, Roberto Clemente Award winners with accolades to spare. We can't say we'll miss you.

You tormented us for two decades to earn this honor. We know you'll remember Wrigley Field fondly. Congratulations on your careers, Albert and Yadi. pic.twitter.com/YWKiRjlmEF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 25, 2022

The Cubs put aside their rivalry and looked past all the pain Pujols and Molina have caused them throughout their careers in order to show their respect to the legendary duo. Pujols and Molina appear to have been given part of the Wrigley scoreboard with their jersey numbers on it.

In addition to the on-field display, the Cubs are following it up with some charitable actions off the baseball diamond. The Cubs announced they’d be making charitable donations to the Pujols Family Foundation and Molina’s Foundation 4 in order to honor the philanthropic efforts displayed from both players throughout their careers.

The #Cubs are making a contribution to the Pujols Family Foundation and Foundation 4 in honor of Albert & Yadi's charitable efforts off the field. pic.twitter.com/EuzEREM4CX — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 25, 2022

Pujols has played a total of 196 games against the Chicago Cubs in his career. He’s hit 58 home runs, drove in 147 RBI, and logged a .995 OPS against the team across 827 plate appearances. Those are better numbers than some players record in their entire career, let alone against just one team.

As for Molina, he’s played in 245 games against the Cubbies, slashing .283/.346/.404 with 18 home runs, 115 RBI, and 86 runs scored.

Fans in Chicago will surely be relieved they don’t have to deal with the Cardinals’ elite tandem any longer, but it will be bittersweet to see the two MLB legends call it quits after the 2022 season.