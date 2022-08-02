The Arizona Cardinals get some good news on offense, as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that wide receiver Marquise Brown is now off the non-football illness (NFI) list, which should pave the way for increased participation in the Cardinals’ on-field training camp activities.

The #AZCardinals have activated WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown from the NFI list, which he landed on after injuring his hamstring in private workouts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022

Marquise Brown is among the latest additions to the Cardinals’ high-powered offense led by quarterback Kyler Murray. The 25-year-old wideout was traded by the Baltimore Ravens to the Cardinals back in April before Arizona picked up the $13.4 million option on him for the 2023 NFL season. Marquise Brown is not new to playing alongside a legitimately good dual-threat quarterback, as he got used to that with Lamar Jackson targeting him downfield during his first three seasons in the NFL. Now, he will be working with Murray, who was the quarterback behind the Cardinals’ passing attack that ranked 11th in the NFL in the 2021 season with 244.3 passing yards per game despite being just 21st overall with a 56.44 pass play percentage.

Speaking of Murray, the Cardinals quarterback is currently dealing with COVID, so Marquise Brown will have to wait a little longer before he can be on the same field in practice with the former Oklahoma Sooners gunslinger.

Brown is positioned to have a significant role in the Cardinals’ offense, especially with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games of the upcoming season. Until Hopkins returns, the Cardinals are likely to roll out AJ Green and Brown as the team’s starting 1-2 punch downfield.

So far in his NFL career, Marquise Brown has racked up 2,361 receiving yards and 21 touchdown receptions on 195 catches, which includes numerous highlight reel-worthy plays.