Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade

The Arizona Cardinals brought in wide receiver reinforcements after the injury to Marquise Brown, trading for Carolina Panthers deep threat Robbie Anderson. But that’s not the only receiver set to help Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense. DeAndre Hopkins, who has been suspended for the first six games of the season due to a suspension, is set to return to the lineup for the Cardinals. The team posted the news on their Twitter account, complete with an intense-looking picture of Hopkins.

We have activated WR DeAndre Hopkins to the 53-man roster and have released K Matt Ammendola. pic.twitter.com/tAVqRq61ln — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 17, 2022

Per the Cardinals Twitter account, DeAndre Hopkins has been activated to the 53-man roster. Kicker Matt Ammendola was released in a corresponding move.

Hopkins, 30, was suspended in May of 2022 after violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy when traces of Ostarine were found in his reports. The star wide receiver was seen in the Cardinals locker room in early October, as he was able to make it back to the facility with his suspension halfway over at that point.

Now, DeAndre Hopkins is poised to return to the field for the Cardinals at a time when they need him dearly. Brown, who was the team’s leading receiver, could be out for the season with a foot injury. Anderson, who just arrived via a trade, has accounted for just 206 receiving yards this year.

Meanwhile, DeAndre Hopkins is a three-time All Pro with four straight 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. Murray and the Cardinals will lean on every bit of the star receiver’s experience amid the turnover at the position.

And one can bet that Hopkins will be up to the task.