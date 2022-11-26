Published November 26, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals activated wide receiver Hollywood Brown ahead of their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Ian Rapoport. Arizona is expected to also have Kyler Murray back in action as well. The Cardinals’ passing attack could be in store for a strong performance with Brown, Murray, and DeAndre Hopkins together once again. It should be noted that Brown will likely be limited to some degree in his first game back from his foot injury.

Prior to the injury, Hollywood Brown had reeled in 43 receptions for 485 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first season with the Cardinals. He previously emerged as a star last season, recording over 1,000 receiving yards on 91 receptions in Baltimore with the Ravens.

Hollywood Brown’s return to the Cardinals comes at an opportune time, as Arizona is battling to remain the postseason hunt. They are just 4-7 on the season, but a run at a Wild Card spot is not completely out of the question. But they will need all hands on deck moving forward.

The Cardinals are 14th in passing yards per game this year. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins have formed a strong connection with one another, but Hopkins has battled injury concerns as well. If Hopkins and Hollywood Brown can stay healthy through the end of the season, the Cardinals could make a run. But there is no question that their backs are against the wall.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Cardinals’ injury situation as they are made available.