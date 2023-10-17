Jonathan Gannon's first year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals hasn't resulted in many wins. However, Rome, nor the Cardinals can be built in one day. As the Cardinals build out their team under Gannon, Arizona is moving on from the former high draft pick.

The Cardinals are planning to release linebacker Myjai Sanders if they do not find a trade partner, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. Sanders was a third-round pick by Arizona in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 13 games as a rookie, making four starts. Sanders racked up 23 tackles, five quarterback hits, three sacks and three passes defended.

This season however, Sanders has yet to record a stat. He has been on IR as he battles through a hand injury. It appears that the Cardinals aren't willing to wait out his injury and would rather move on completely. Arizona will see if they re-coup a late draft pick before releasing Sanders completely.

On the surface, there was no real reason given for Sanders' release. As a former third-round pick, some fans may clown on the Cardinals for giving up on a prospect so early. However, neither Gannon nor general manager Monti Ossenfort were in place when Sanders was drafted. He has no ties to the current regime.

Jonathan Gannon and Ossenfort clearly have a vision in mind for the Cardinals. While he looked impressed as a rookie, Myjai Sanders is no longer in those plans. Arizona will work to build out Gannon's defense to his liking as they slowly work their way back to relevancy.