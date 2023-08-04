The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack to a one-year contract, according to a Friday tweet from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

“The #Cardinals signed veteran RB Marlon Mack to a one-year contract,” Pelissero wrote.

The Cardinals hosted a tryout for Mack on Thursday. A former fourth-round choice out of South Florida, Mack has played in 55 NFL games and started in 23 since the Colts selected him with the 143rd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He split time with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers after he spent five seasons in Indianapolis, playing in six games with the Broncos and two with the Niners. Mack rushed for as many as 1,091 yards in 2019, his third season with the Colts.

Marlon Mack will join a Cardinals offense that earned 1,873 rushing yards in 2022, putting them in 22nd place in the NFL, according to NFL.com. Its 76.5 Pro Football Focus run offense rating put them at 28th in the league with spots behind Broncos, New York Jets and Washington Commanders. Running back James Conner led the squad with 782 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Connor, Keaontay Ingram, Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams make up a few of the running back options under contract for the Cardinals during the 2023 season, according to sports contracts and salaries website Spotrac. The Cardinals signed rookie running back Emari Demercado, an undrafted free agent out of TCU. The Cardinals shored up their offensive line by adding Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. in the 2023 NFL Draft. Johnson earned a Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade of 80.8 in 2022, putting him at 33rd in the NCAA for players who played in at least 300 run-blocking snaps.

The Cardinals will kick off against the Broncos in the preseason on Aug. 11 in State Farm Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on the NFL Network.