It’s been a tumultuous offseason in the desert for the Arizona Cardinals, but the franchise offered their fans a glimmer of good news Tuesday. The Cardinals announced via the team’s official Twitter account that Arizona has inked offensive left tackle DJ Humphries to a three-year contract extension through 2025. The terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

The 28-year-old protector of Kyler Murray’s blindside has been with the Cardinals since the franchise selected him out of the University of Florida with the 24th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent three years as an offensive tackle with the Gators.

Back in 2020, Humphries signed a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the club, which was set to expire following the 2022 NFL campaign.

After securing Murray’s services with a whopping $230.5 million contract extension, the Cardinals decided to invest in protecting their pricey asset. The Cards have been trying to appease Murray since he deleted all Cardinals mentions from his social media pages earlier in the offseason. The first step toward repairing their relationship was acquiring Murray’s good friend and former Oklahoma Sooners teammate Marquise “Hollywood” Brown from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Arizona’s 2022 first-round pick.

Although the team will be without DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games of the 2022 NFL campaign due to violating the league’s performance-enhance drugs policy, the Cardinals have more weapons than ever for Murray, even with the departure of Christian Kirk to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hopefully for the Cardinals, the news of signing DJ Humphries to a new deal will help Murray forget about the four-hour study clause that was initially in Kyler’s contract before public pressure forced the franchise to remove the clause from the contract.