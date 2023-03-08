Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a firm stance on ongoing trade rumors, according to a Wednesday tweet from Cardinals senior writer Darren Urban.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of trade talks … but I don’t look to the future,” said DeAndre Hopkins.

The 30-year-old wide receiver said he’s an Arizona Cardinal right now, continued Urban, and he sees all the rumors but said he doesn’t want to start any himself. According to Urban, Hopkins said he has hired an agent and hopes that agent can help him get the result to all this he wants.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said he recently sat down with DeAndre Hopkins and had a “good conversation” about his future in a February interview.

“I had a great talk with D-Hop a couple weeks ago,” Ossenfort said, via the team’s website. “I explained to him what my philosophy was. It was a great conversation. D-Hop has been a great player in this league for a long time. I’m excited to work with him. I think any roster decisions like that, we are in the very early stages right now.

“From afar, I’ve had to compete against — not me personally, but I’ve (worked) for teams that have to compete against D-Hop, I know what a problem and a stress he puts on defenses. I’m excited to have D-Hop on the team. Whether it’s D-Hop’s situation or anyone’s situation, we are in the stages of evaluating that.”

DeAndre Hopkins has spent three seasons with the Cardinals since he was traded to Arizona from the Houston Texans along with a fourth-round pick for running back David Johnson, a second-rounder and a fourth-rounder. He earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl games in the 2020 season after he racked up just over 1,407 receiving yards as he played and started in 16 games for the Cardinals.