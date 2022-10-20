James Conner gets definitive injury update on status for Week 7 vs. Saints

The Arizona Cardinals are on a short week as they will be playing Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints at home. The quick turnaround for them from Week 6 to Week 7 is not ideal for the status of running back James Conner, who missed last Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a rib injury.

Conner still has a chance to play against the Saints, but he is going to be a game-time decision, according to Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, per Bo Brack of PHNX Sports.

Kliff Kingsbury says he doesn’t think C Rodney Hudson will play on Thursday. RB James Conner, G Cody Ford and K Matt Prater are game-time decisions,” Brack wrote.

Apart from James Conner, the Cardinals are unlikely to have running back Darrel Williams ready for the date with the Saints. Williams also missed the Seattle game because of a knee injury. With both Conner and Darrel Williams nursing injuries, the brunt of Arizona’s workload on the ground is expected to be shared once again by quarterback Kyler Murray and running back Eno Benjamin.

In the Cardinals’ 19-9 loss to Seattle in Week 6, Murray led the team with 100 rushing yards on 10 carries. Benjamin, on the other hand, burned rubber for only 37 rushing yards on 15 carries.

But the Cardinals might not have to run as much in Week 7 with the team finally welcoming back star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension. That said, Arizona has an opportunity to exploit the Saints’ defense which is just 22nd in the NFL with 4.7 yards allowed per carry.