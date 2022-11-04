Cardinals’ James Conner receives uncertain injury update ahead of Week 9 vs Seahawks

Kliff Kingsbury said that Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will reportedly be a gametime decision against the Seattle Seahawks, per Tyler Drake. Conner is dealing with a rib injury and has struggled to stay healthy in 2022. He was ruled out last week against the Minnesota Vikings.

James Conner has endured a difficult season even when on the field. The Cardinals running back has tallied just 200 rushing yards in 5 games. He’s also scored just 1 touchdown. The Cardinals were hopeful that he would play a pivotal role in the offense this year. Conner is fresh off of a 2021 campaign that saw him score a career high 15 rushing touchdowns.

James Conner’s performance in 2022 sums up the Cardinals’ season a whole. They made the playoffs last year and entered this season with fairly high expectations. But they are heading into Week 9 sporting a 3-5 record. However, the Cardinals play in the lackluster NFC West division. Although Arizona is technically last in the standings, they are just a couple of games behind the division leading Seahawks.

The Cardinals will have an opportunity to narrow the deficit in the division against Seattle in Week 9. Arizona is hoping that James Conner will be able to suit up against the Seahawks. His presence would go a long way in earning the win.

But for now, Conner is listed as a gametime decision. Although he was not able to suit up in Week 8, Conner could end up being active in Week 9. We will continue to monitor updates on his injury situation ahead of the game.