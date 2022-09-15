The Arizona Cardinals might not have JJ Watt and Rondale Moore on the field for the second game in a row to start the season. While both have not been ruled out of the upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday on the road, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that for now, it’s a wait-and-see approach for the Cardinals with regards to Week 2 availabilities of JJ Watt and Rondale Moore.

Via Kevin Parrish Jr. of AZCardinals.com:

Kliff Kingsbury used the “we’ll see” response regarding defensive lineman J.J. Watt (calf) and his status for Sunday. Kingsbury said it’s too early in the week to know, adding he doesn’t have much of an update. The same deal goes for wide receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) and cornerbacks Marco Wilson (leg) and Trayvon Mullen (toe).

JJ Watt missed Week 1’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a calf issue. The Cardinals missed him sorely, as Patrick Mahomes had his way against Arizona’s defense. Mahomes went 30 of 39 for 360 passing yards and five touchdowns while getting sacked and intercepted zero times. Watt could have helped greatly in pressuring Mahomes in the pocket, but that’s a missed opportunity now for the future Hall of Famer linebacker.

As for Moore, his hamstring issue could force him to sit another game. In 2021, his rookie season in the NFL, Moore had 435 receiving yards and a touchdown on 54 receptions over 14 games (four starts). He was expected to have a bigger role on the offense of the Cardinals heading into the 2022 NFL season with DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games of the season.

If JJ Watt and Rondale Moore get ultimately ruled out of Week 2, the soonest they can return to action will be on Sep. 25 against the Los Angeles Rams at home.